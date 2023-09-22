Yukti Kapoor Dazzles In These Pictures From The Set Of Keh Doon Tumhein; Check Here

Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar have been the new rage on television. As Kirti Shukla and Vikrant Deshmukh aka Sarkar from Star Plus’ suspense thriller show, Keh Doon Tumhein, the Jodi has been entertaining audiences. The dramatic concept which has been set amidst serial killings of girls happening in Panchgati, has left viewers captivated. In the show, while girls are going gaga over Mudit’s stunning performance and dashing looks, the boys are not calm whatsoever as their hearts are stolen by Kirti Shukla aka Yukti Kapoor. Yukti has been doing an amazing job, and is effortless as a performer. Recently, Yukti engaged with her fans, as she posted stills from the show.

Yukti is seen captivating in these pictures from special sequences in the show. It has Yukti completely in her character, and her expressions are always telling. You can check these pictures if you do not believe that her expressions and gestures are spot on.

Check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you all agree that Yukti and Mudit as a Jodi have won hearts and are doing a great job? Are you all glued to Keh Doon Tumhein?

As we know, the story in Keh Doon Tumhein is about serial killings silently done by Sarkar. Sarkar is a good Samaritan in the eyes of society but is ruthless in killing girls. He has an affectionate bond of friendship and more, silently brewing with Kirti Shukla who happens to be after the criminal.

Do you like Yukti more or Mudit more? You can start a debate on this now!!