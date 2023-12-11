Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (4 – 10 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Anu having a problem with her friend and refusing to talk to her and apologize to her even after making a mistake. Anuj and Anupamaa told Anu to talk to her friend, apologize and patch up. However, Anu showed her adamancy. This was a result of Malti Devi’s brainwashing words, where she would have told Anu never to listen to her parents and that she was not wrong in this case. Anu followed the advice and refused to apologize to her friend, even after Anupamaa advised her to. On the other hand, Pakhi was ready with her business plan and presented the same. However, Anuj, Anupamaa and others in the house did not find it effective. Anupamaa refused to fund it and Pakhi grew angry. She badmouthed both Anuj and Anupamaa. Pakhi later cried on her father Vanraj’s shoulder. Vanraj asked Pakhi to get back to Shah’s house and promised to invest in her business setup too. Anupamaa saw the attitude of Barkha and Malti Devi who were trying to create problems and felt that Anupamaa was enjoying her husband’s wealth. Anupamaa got angry and served a final warning to Malti Devi to mind herself.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan trying his best to make Akshara and Abhira escape from Yuvraj’s wrath. However, Yuvraj unexpectedly aimed his gun at Armaan and threatened to kill him. When Yuvraj shot the bullet, Akshara came in and saved Armaan. She took the bullet and was rushed to the hospital. At the hospital, Akshara was critical and she requested Armaan to take up the responsibility of Abhira by marrying her. Armaan did not have any option but to agree to the marriage. He tried to call Ruhi to tell her about it but was not able to speak. Armaan and Abhira got married before the dying Akshara. Akshara soon breathed her last. Abhira performed her last rites and blamed Armaan for her mother’s death. She refused to go with him to his house. But Yuvraj’s attack scared both Armaan and Abhira. Abhira and Armaan struck a deal where Abhira told him that no relationship would exist between them and that she would leave him as soon as she completed her exam and got a job. Armaan and Abhira stayed in the hotel for a night. Armaan called Rohit to help him break this big news to his family. Ruhi was shocked to see Armaan married. Armaan and Abhira came to the Poddar house where they were not welcomed. Dadisa and Armaan’s mother refused to accept the wedding and did not bless the couple. On Madhav’s order, Armaan and Abhira’s gruhapravesh happened.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week engaging drama with Palki and Rajveer’s roka happening. Nidhi did not want Karan and Preeta to meet, and hence locked Preeta in a room. Preeta called for help. Though Karan tried to rescue Preeta and was excited to meet her, Mohit took Preeta away, thus averting their meet-up. Rajveer’s roka was performed by Karan, while Preeta remained locked in the room. On the other hand, Dadi’s health deteriorated. Shaurya and Sandy were in trouble with the police running behind them to arrest them. Nidhi got to know that Shaurya liked Palki and not Shanaya.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw the residents of Gokuldham Society getting angry at Sundar for not bringing Daya. Jetha was sad about not seeing Daya. But Sundar passed on the message that Daya had sent to Jethalal. They lit the diya on behalf of Daya. Diwali brought about positivity and good vibes in the society. Sodhi got excited as it was his wedding anniversary. The residents of Gokuldham Society planned to give a gift to Mr and Mrs Sodhi.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions saw Deva on the verge of confessing his feelings to Tara. However, Tara ran past him and hugged Arjun. Deva got angry that Tara yet again ruined his life. He wanted to seek revenge. Deva got rude to Tara and asked her to finish the job in the mansion quickly. When Tara and Arjun were painting the mansion, a chandelier broke and was about to hit Tara. Both Arjun and Deva saved Tara from the chandelier. Deva questioned Tara about bringing Arjun to the mansion. Deva and Arjun end up having a fight. Later, Tara decided to question Deva on his unruly behaviour. However, Deva soon fainted and Tara took care of him.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, big drama with Sahiba forcing Sunny to reveal that he was Angad. Later, Seerat entered Angad’s room, opened his locker and recovered the file that Garry wanted. In return for the file, Seerat got Garry to sign her divorce papers. Sahiba followed Seerat and got into a big problem. She was about to enter Garry’s room and spot him when Mannat hit her and she fell unconscious. Garry and his men decided to take an unconscious Sahiba in her own car and dump her. Angad on the other hand, started to search for Sahiba.

