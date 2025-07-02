Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav breaks ties with Unnati; to get rebellious in his love for Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) trying to convince Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) to withdraw her police complaint against the Chaudhary family. However, Unnati went to the police station with Raghav, and put out a condition before Dhruv to take her back in his life. Reet did not budge to her blackmail and refused to adhere to it. This prompted Unnati to not take back the complaint. We saw Raghav growing extremely frustrated with Unnati and ending up destroying things in the police station, in order to get himself arrested. He ended up in jail so that he could force Unnati to withdraw the complaint. Unnati fell under pressure when she saw her own brother in jail. She withdrew the complaint and the Chaudhary family as well as Raghav came out of jail.

The upcoming episode will also see Raghav bursting out in anger and frustration at the acts of Unnati, thus breaking all ties with her. It will be an emotional sequence where Raghav will collect all of Unnati’s memories, pictures and rakhis and will burn them before Unnati. He will tell her categorically that he is dead for her and that he breaks all ties with her.

This will also make Raghav more rebellious in love. As we know, Raghav and Reet are in love and held back their emotions and feelings for each other for the wellbeing of Unnati. Reet walked out of her husband’s house when Unnati threatened to kill herself. Reet and Raghav had decided that it was only apt for them to follow the pratha of Aata Saata. Hence Reet went back to her house as Unnati had returned to the Suryavanshi house.

Now, it will be interesting to see Raghav’s rebellious attitude towards getting back Reet in the house. We hear that Raghav will be instrumental in bringing back Reet home.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.