Saru Cast Mohak Matkar As Saru And Shagun Pandey As Ved: Check Show Time And More Updates

Zee TV recently launched its new show, Saru, replacing the audience’s favorite, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, starring Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. The new show is a refreshing tale of a village girl who wishes to fulfill her dream. Check out the full updates about the new show below.

Main Cast

Saru casts Mohak Matkar as the female lead and the titular role, Saru, while Shagun Pandey plays the role of the male lead, Ved. Actress Anushka Merchande also plays the key role of Anika, a negative lead.

Full Cast

Gauri – Nilam Panchal

Saru’s Nana – Ramakant Daayama

Tara – Sonica Handa

Urmila – Vibhaa Bhagat

Kaminidevi – Kamalika Guha Thakurta

Chandru – Pankit Thakker

Annapurna – Swati Chitnis

Show Start Date And Air Time

Saru is a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, owned by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal. The show started on 12 May 2025, and it airs at 7:30 PM every day of the week.

Summary

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting.

Saru Mohak Matkar marks her Hindi television debut, while Shagun Pandey last appeared in the show Mera Balam Thanedaar. He rose to fame with his appearance in the show Meet.