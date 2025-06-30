Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Raghav breaks the law; gets arrested to be with Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) failing to expose Sharda (Jayati Bhatia) after Sharda cooked up a story that she fought with Neeta on the terrace, as Neeta planned to leave the Suryavanshi house along with Raghav and Unnati. In order to prove her story, she also set herself ablaze, and it was Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) who saved her and apologized to her. Reet now realized that Sharda could go to any extent to get to her goals, and secretly worked on the case. However, she received another jolt when she saw her family behind bars. Unnati lodged a police complaint against them for dowry harassment. Reet was also put behind bars as she questioned the police officials.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav fighting with his sister Unnati for her act. He will ask Unnati to come along with him to the police station and withdraw her complaint. However, Unnati will come to the police station but will strike a weird condition before Dhruv in order to release them. She will want to get back into Dhruv’s life. Reet will interfere and will tell Unnati that her brother will not agree. This will make Unnati furious and she will not withdraw her complaint. Raghav will get to know of it and will break the law by breaking all commodities in the station. This will force the police to arrest him and throw him in jail. In this way, Raghav will show his closeness with Reet.

Will Unnati take her complaint back for her brother’s safety?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.