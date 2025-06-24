Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets into the disguise of a plumber; Can she get Bua’s hair sample?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) meeting without anyone’s knowledge and enjoying a stronger bond of love and concern for each other. We saw them go on a bike ride, and paint the town red with their romance. We also saw Unnati’s reaction to it where she asked Dhruv to take her back or stop his sister from meeting her brother. While Raghav and Reet made people around them believe that they are not meeting, they kept meeting, which made their love story all the more romantic and cute.

The upcoming episode will see Reet take over the mantle of being a crime reporter. She will decide to unearth the culprit in Neeta’s case. She has overheard Buaji talking about being happy after separating Raghav and Reet. She has also heard Bua’s confession of her being responsible for throwing Neeta off the terrace. Now, Reet will look for solid proof to prove things against Buaji.

She will enter the Suryavanshi house as a plumber and will go directly into Sharda Bua’s room where she will be sleeping. Reet will try to pluck her hair sample so that she can match it with the hair sample got in Neeta’s bracelet. It will be interesting to see if Reet will manage to get the proof needed and faceoff with Sharda.

What will happen next?

