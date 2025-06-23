Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Unnati’s stern warning for Reet; Reet forced to stay away from Raghav

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) having a tough time coping with life, after they were forced to get separated. As we know, Unnati’s (Sehaj Rajput) ploy to get Reet away from her brother’s life worked, when she used the pratha of Aata Saata as the premise for their weddings to happen. She insisted Reet’s ouster from the house as she had come back home. However,

Reet and Raghav have been meeting secretly, away from the knowledge of their families.

The upcoming episode will see Unnati deciding to put a full stop to Raghav and Reet’s secret meetups. She will see them on the road, in a full romantic mood, and will decide to work on ending their relationship forever. She will go to Dhruv’s house and will demand her return to the house if she needs to allow Raghav and Reet’s meetup and togetherness. Dhruv will decide to send Reet back to her house and bring Unnati back. However, when Reet will be told about Unnati’s demand, she will be determined to stop her meetups with Raghav and cut the relationship completely, to ensure that Unnati does not get back into Dhruv’s life.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.