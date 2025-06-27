Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet exposes Sharda; Sharda’s suicide drama

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) forced to meet each other without the knowledge of their family. As we know, Dhruv has given the divorce papers to Unnati and asked her to free him from her life. However, Unnati wants to go back to Dhruv’s house as she loves him. On the other hand, Raghav and Reet are forced to stay apart owing to the marital troubles of Dhruv and Unnati. We saw Reet dealing with her mission on hand to find the culprit who pushed Neeta from the terrace. As we know, she exacted the hair sample of Sharda Bua and gave it for testing.

The upcoming episode will see Reet getting the shocking proof that the hair found in Neeta’s bracelet matches with that of Sharda Bua. She will go to the Suryavanshi house to break the news and expose Bua before everyone in the house. When Reet will place her accusations on Bua, Raghav and Unnati will be shocked. Sharda will be forced to cook up a countertale to protect herself. However, Raghav will have a doubt and will question Bua again and again, making Bua worried. As a knee-jerk counter plan, Sharda Bua will decide to stage a suicide drama. Before the idol of God at home, she will cook up stories and will decide to set herself ablaze, rather than being doubted for the actions she never committed. Saying it, she will put her saree on fire and will require Raghav’s fast act to stop the fire from spreading and saving Buaji. Raghav will hug Buaji and will ask her to calm down. It will now be interesting to see how Reet and Raghav deal with this situation and how Raghav will react to Reet’s accusations.

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.