Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav’s eagerness to talk to Reet; determined to break rules

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen an engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) trying to meet without anyone’s knowledge after Reet was sent out of the house by Unnati. Unnati further ordered Dhruv to not allow his sister to meet her brother, failing which she had to get back with him. Reet and Raghav have been constantly forced by the people around them, to stay apart. However, the love birds, are simply not able to live life being apart. They keep finding means and reasons to talk on the phone or meet each other.

This is a lovable phase in the storyline where Raghav and Reet connect without the knowledge of others. We saw Raghav coming to Reet’s house. We also wrote about Reet disguising as a plumber, to get the hair sample of Bua. However, when she went to the Suryavanshi house, she also met Raghav secretly, revealing her identity to him.

The upcoming drama will see Raghav being eager to talk to Reet. After a tough day at the office, he will come home in a hurry, go for a wash eat food, get ready and will call Reet. They will have a video talk wherein he will express his eagerness to be with her. He will also tell her that they will break as many rules as possible to be with each other and see each other.

When will the tough phase end for Raghav and Reet?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.