Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Unnati lodges a complaint; Chaudhary family gets arrested

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) exposing Sharda Bua in front of the whole family. She showed proof of the fact that Sharda was the one who was on the terrace with Neeta and that the hair stuck in Neeta’s bracelet happened to be that of Bua’s. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) demanded an answer from Bua, which made Bua worried. She faked a suicide drama and created a big scene in the house, where Raghav saved Bua and hugged her indicating that he believed in her words.

The upcoming episode will see Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) being worried about the fact that Dhruv sent her the divorce papers. In order to make her statement loud and clear and to put the Chaudhary family in pressure, she will lodge a police complaint against the entire family for not treating her well. When Raghav and Reet will be spending quality time eating bread pakoda, Reet will get a phone call, where she will get to know that her family has been put behind bars. Raghav and Reet will rush to the police station and will find out about Unnati’s complaint.

Can Raghav save Reet’s family?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.