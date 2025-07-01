Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Madhav returns; Will the return kickstart talks of his marriage with Vasudha?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Megha (Mandeep Kaur) playing her part in exposing Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) mangalsutra. However, the tables were turned, and soon, Chandrika Singh Chauhan asked Megha to apologize to Vasudha and her father. Megha vowed to seek revenge. Amidst this, we wrote about the kidnap of Divya (Subhanshi Raghuwanshi) when she was out on a dinner date with her husband Avinash. Goons will beat Avinash and will kidnap Divya. When the Chauhan family will be in a state of panic, searching for Divya, Divya will be surprisingly brought home by Madhav. Yes, the promo that is on air, shows viewers the return of Madhav into Vasudha’s life.

As we know, Vasudha was about to marry Madhav when Vasudha told him about her secret marriage to Dev, and this was the reason for Madhav running away just before he could marry Vasudha. However, Madhav had promised to never cross paths with Vasudha, and never to tell the truth to anyone. Now with him coming back, questions will be raised at him for eloping from marrying Vasudha.

Chandrika Singh Chauhan and Hanumant Singh will finally revive the marriage decision between Madhav and Vasudha and seek Madhav’s reply.

OMG!!

What will happen to Vasudha now?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.