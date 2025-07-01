Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet eavesdrops on Viren; steals the property papers

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) creating a scene by lodging a police complaint against the Choudhary family for dowry harassment. As a result of this, the entire family including Dhruv and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) were put behind bars. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawat) asked Unnati to withdraw the complaint. But Unnati chose not to, as Dhruv did not adhere to her orders to take her back into his life. Raghav was angry at his sister and decided to force her to take the complaint back. He damaged the police station commodities and deliberately got arrested to give Reet and her family his support.

The upcoming episode will see Unnati worrying for her brother and taking her complaint back so that Raghav as well as the Chaudhary family comes out of jail. Also, in the episodes to air, Reet will unearth another big motive of Buaji. She will eavesdrop on Viren who will come to the meet a lawyer who will give him legal documents. The papers will be the property papers, in which will be stated that if something happens to Raghav, the entire property will go to Sharda Suryavanshi and nobody else. Reet will finally realize that Buaji is doing it for property. She will discretely steal the papers from Viren’s car.

How will Reet be able to stop the impending danger on Raghav?

