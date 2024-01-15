Review of Colors TV’s Mera Balam Thanedaar: A well-executed love saga with compelling performances

Colors TV’s kicks off the new year with a captivating love saga Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Rajasthan, the series follows the contrasting lives of Bulbul and Veer, whose destinies intertwine despite their vast differences. Bulbul, portrayed as a vivacious young girl, unwittingly lives in the shadows of a concealed truth about her age. In contrast, Veer, an honest IPS Officer and advocate against deception, unknowingly becomes entangled in a marriage that challenges his principles against underage unions.

Shagun’s introduction sequence, showcasing his bravery in exposing women trafficking, is executed on a grand scale and evokes goosebumps. His impeccable look, dialogue delivery, and posture reflect thorough preparation for the role. Shruti Choudhary’s portrayal of Bulbul is decent, though there is room for improvement in her expressions.

The mixture of Rajasthani dialect and authentic local dialogues, featuring words like Gelsapi and Ker Saangri, adds a touch of realism, enhancing the audience’s connection with the narrative. Filmed in real locations such as Mandawa, Pushkar, and Kishangarh, the show authentically captures the essence of Rajasthan.

The on-screen chemistry between Shagun and Shruti is commendable, exuding a genuine connection that resonates well with the audience. The show’s cinematography is praiseworthy, capturing the beauty of Rajasthan’s locales, and the performances are poised to be a key factor in viewer engagement.

Overall, Mera Balam Thanedaar marks a promising beginning with a well-executed plot, authentic setting, and strong performances. The infusion of Rajasthani elements and the genuine on-screen chemistry contribute to the show’s appeal. We at IWMBuzz.com credit 3.5 out of 5 stars.