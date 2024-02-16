Review of Colors TV’s Pracchand Ashok: Noteworthy in performances, but lacks in execution

Pracchand Ashok, the latest offering from Colors TV and Balaji Telefilms, takes audiences on a journey back in time to the Mauryan and Kalinga dynasties, offering a royal saga of love, power, and ambition. Led by Adnan Khan as Samrat Ashok and Mallika Singh as Princess Kaurwaki, the show is a riveting tale of two contrasting personalities whose destinies intertwine amidst the backdrop of ancient empires.

The stellar cast includes seasoned actors such as Rakshanda Khan as Helena, Chetan Hansraj as Bindusar, Surendra Pal as Chandragupta Maurya, Manoj Kolhatkar as Chanakya, Aarush Shrivastava as Sushim, Dinesh Mehta as Subhandhu, Ankit Bhatia as Bhadrak, Shalini Chandran as Dharma, Leena Balodi as Salukkhavati, Manish Khanna as Padmanabhan.

While the premise holds promise, the execution falls short in several aspects. The pacing feels rushed, with crucial plot points and character backstories hurriedly planned over in just two episodes. Additionally, the casting choices have been met with mixed reviews, with some differences noted in the age portrayal of characters like Ashoka’s mother, played by Shalini Chandran. However, amidst these shortcomings, the performances of the cast shine through. Adnan Khan delivers a commendable portrayal of the ambitious and conflicted Samrat Ashok, while Mallika Singh brings charm to her role as Princess Kaurwaki. Yet, despite the talent on display, Pracchand Ashok struggles to distinguish itself from previous portrayals of Ashoka and Kaurwaki’s storylines on television.

The lack of innovation and fresh perspectives may discourage viewers seeking new narratives in historical dramas. In conclusion, Pracchand Ashok holds promise with its ambitious storytelling and talented cast, but falls short in its execution and differentiation from previous adaptations. However, only time will say if the viewers are eager enough to watch similar plots again.

We at IWMBuzz.com credit Pracchand Ashok with 2 stars out of 5 stars.