Review of Sony SAB’s show Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke: Kashmir's breath-taking beauty takes center stage

Pashminna is a refreshing addition to the world of television entertainment. Its unique storyline, compelling characters, and the enchanting backdrop of Kashmir make it a show worth watching.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Nov,2023 16:36:21
Sony SAB, known for its unique and captivating shows, has introduced its latest offering, ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke,’ which promises to bring a fresh perspective on love and relationships. Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, this series is a captivating love story that unfolds between two individuals from diverse backgrounds, promising to enthrall audiences with its unique plot and compelling characters.

The show delves into the complexities of relationships, beautifully weaving them into the enchanting tapestry of Kashmir’s natural beauty. Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke introduces us to the vivacious and spirited Pashminna, brilliantly portrayed by newcomer Isha Sharma. The narrative primarily revolves around the Suris and Kauls, with notable performances by Gauri Pradhan as Preeti Suri and Nishant Malkani as Raghav Kaul. Hiten Tejwani’s portrayal of Avinash, Raghav’s mentor with a mysterious past in Kashmir, adds depth to the narrative. Angad Hasija as Paras, Pashminna’s friend, also plays a significant role in the unfolding drama.

The story is about Pashminna, a young Kashmiri girl who helps her mother rent their houseboat to tourists visiting Kashmir. Her character is brimming with love, enthusiasm, and a boundless positive outlook on life. Pashminna’s journey takes an intriguing turn when she crosses paths with Raghav, a successful businessman from Mumbai with contrasting beliefs about love, setting the stage for a clash of ideologies. This clash is what drives the storyline and creates a captivating narrative.

One of the show’s most outstanding features is undoubtedly its stunning backdrop in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir. The show’s cinematography, capturing the natural beauty of the region, provides a cinematic experience typically associated with the big screen. The mesmerizing visuals of Kashmir add a layer of enchantment to the narrative, making it a visual treat for the audience. The breathtaking locales of Kashmir are not merely a setting but an integral part of the story, contributing significantly to the show’s appeal.

The cast of the show has a mix of experienced actors and newcomers. Isha Sharma’s debut performance is promising and her portrayal of Pashminna adds a fresh and youthful energy to the show. Nishant Malkani has played similar roles in the past, although it’s too early to pass a final judgment on his performance. Isha and Nishant on-screen chemistry is something to look forward to. The chemistry between Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani is eagerly awaited, as they reunite on screen after a significant gap. Both actors have a history of delivering stellar performances, and their presence is an asset to the show.

Pashminna is a refreshing addition to the world of television entertainment. Its unique storyline, compelling characters, and the enchanting backdrop of Kashmir make it a show worth watching.

IWMBuzz.com credits the show 3 out of 5 stars.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

