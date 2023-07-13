Review of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: An effective spin-off with good execution and performances

Zee TV’s new presentation Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, we have to say, has had a good start. The best part of the show was its start and the way it very smoothly amalgamated into the story of LSD Films’ ongoing popular show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. We have seen a lot of spin-offs come and go on Hindi TV. But full marks to the way Producer Prateek Sharma and his team churned out the initial story of bringing in intrigue related to Radha’s character (from Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan) and her past being connected to the new show. We have been seeing Radha as the protagonist for a long time now. The show was recently talked about for implementing the Jhanvi Kapoor’s Mili freezer sequence as one of its long-going tracks. To come up with a plan to get into the backstory of Radha and pull out her mother from the new show immediately after the freezer track is the best that we have come across in recent times!!

The story narrative of the new show started much before, via the other show. We understood that Mandira Kashyap is the main negative in the show. And it is actually the curse of Radha that will be played upon Mandira and cause her downfall, which will come in the form of Shiv’s Shakti!!

Coming to the new show, the makers opened up the show with a visual treat of the Ghats in Banaras. The sequence shot between Mandira and Radha in the middle of the water and on the ship, the introduction of Shiv and Shakti provided goosebumps. The Ghat was given an aesthetic look and this was pleasing to the eye.

The story opened up with Shakti being an aspiring doctor with big dreams. She is an orphan who is sheltered by her relatives. Shakti’s chemistry with her sister Rimjim has been depicted nicely. While Shakti is calm and composed, Rimjim is a downpour of words and emotions, being today’s girl addicted to social media.

The introduction of Shiv has also been shot well. His scenes in the water, and his first meetup with Shakti had purity in them.

The show is all about how Shiv and Shakti are born to unite and complete each other. The strong essence that Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti spreads is that Shiv and Shakti are incomplete till the point they meet. And when they get together, they form the eternal power of love and grace. The beauty is that this strong essence of the characters is visualized in the scenes.

The one thing that we found repetitive, at least being a loyal watcher of the production’s other show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is in the manner in which the brooding and sad hero is depicted. Even in the above-mentioned show, Mohan was seen as the husband who longed for love after the death of his wife. Here too, it seems as though Shiv has a past connect with love. There are blur pictures shown of a girl and Shiv, hospital scenes, an accident spot etc. Also, the narrative that has been aired, clearly shows that Shiv is love-lost and is not able to come out of his past. If only some variety was provided here!

Talking about performances, Arjun Bijlani makes a comeback to Hindi fiction after a while. He is top-notch in his emotions, playing a lonely sufferer. He carries a blurred past, and Arjun depicts this effectively. Nikki Sharma as Shakti is the perfect suitor to Shiv in terms of characterization. She is ever-smiling, confident and smart. Shiv and Shakti, as two opposites who are born to connect and attract each other with their goodness and purity.

Again, the eternal lover tag that has been given to both the LSD Films shows Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, seems a bit glaring to the eye. But the manner in which the new show has been executed and formulated wins brownie points.

Parineeta Borthakur as Mandira Kashyap steals the show. Nimisha Vakharia and her thundering dialogue delivery are great to watch. Ssumier Pasricha’s cameo was unexpected and turned out to be intriguing. Sanjay Swaraj, Jhumma Mitra, Sandeep Sachdev, Seema Pandey, Reva Kaurase, Gaurav Wadhwa, Phool Singh and others are engaging to watch.

Again, this is another show with good performers. The gripping storyline will surely bring in more audiences. Arjun and Nikki are already looking good together and their popularity as a Jodi is bound to increase.

We at IWMBuzz.com give Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti 3 stars out of 5.