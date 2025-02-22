Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Teases Prarthana, Sita To Marry Him With Payal

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) become friends meeting after ages. Later, Raunak brings Prarthana to his showroom’s opening ceremony.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak’s grandmother gives Prarthana money to buy something from the showroom. Prarthana goes to take a chain, but it turns out to be worth 3 lakhs, so she gives it back. Sita sees Prarthana buying at her store and approaches her angrily. Raunak comes in between, and Prarthana walks behind him, asking him something.

Raunak teases Prarthana, asking her not to walk behind him or he will tell everyone that she is behind him. Raunak cutely taps Prarthana’s nose, leaving her irritated. On the other hand, Payal’s mother meets Sita, telling her that she has met the owner of the other showroom. Sita tells her that they will soon be friends and relatives. Payal’s mother asks if Raunak and Payal like each other, hinting at their future togetherness. Sita has decided to get Raunak and Payal married.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.