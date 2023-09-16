Television |

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Didun getting to know of Abeer getting fine in health and will want to take Neerja back to Sonagachi.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) getting back to the Bagchi house. As written by us, Neerja has requested Bijoy that she will look for a job in the given span of a week and go out of the house. Abeer (Rajveer Singh) feels that Neerja should get a good job, and even sends her for an interview and even asks Sarthak to use their reference so that Neerja gets the job.

The coming episode will see Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated in the Bagchi house with grandeur. Amidst the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations, there will be big drama. Didun (Kamya Punjabi) will finally get to know that Abeer has got alright in health and that Protima (Sneha Wagh) and Neerja have hidden this fact from her. Didun will get mighty angry.

Didun will want to confront Neerja and will come to the Bagchi house during the Visarjan. Didun will want Neerja to get back to Sonagachi and get into the business like her mother.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 68 15th September Written Episode Update

Abeer took Neerja out for coffee where they talked about a lot of things. Neerja told Abeer that there is more fun if you help a person without his knowledge.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.