With lots of drama, the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept its audience enthralled. The principal roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu are respectively played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Many different emotions and narrative twists have been witnessed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai viewers. Akshara and Abhimanyu are the focus of of the show, which also features Jai Soni’s as Abhinav after a five-years leap where he essays the role of Akshara’s husband.

Abhimanyu learns that Akshara has started her life afresh and moved on in the recently aired promo, which shows the lovers, Abhimanyu and Akshara reuniting after a five-year separation. Their eyes show all of their feelings, including love, despair, reunion, and separation.

Fans are vooting for their favourite jodi and re kindle their romance.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30pm from Monday to Sunday.