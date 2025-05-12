Serial Twists Of Last Week (5-11 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week a major drama with Vasundhara getting angry at Anupamaa for giving Raghav a job at Anu Ki Rasoi. Even Raahi got angry at her mother for not understanding her point of view. Anupamaa defended Kinjal at a function when the crowd gathered, and accused Kinjal of stealing a jewel. Raahi told the Shah family about Maahi’s love affair with Aryan and also about her intentions. When Anupamaa asked Maahi to promise over her head about her being in genuine love with Aryan, Maahi backed off. Parag got to know about his mother’s deceit as she kept him in the dark about happenings with Pankhuri. The Kothari family did not approve of Aryan’s love affair with Maahi. Ansh was questioned about his rapport with Prarthna which hurt him. Khyati had an argument with Raahi over Aryan’s happiness. Prarthna came to the Shah house and told Anupamaa about Gautam’s ruthless behaviour towards her. However, when Anupamaa tried telling the Kothari family that their daughter was a victim, they did not believe Anupamaa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw major drama over the last week with Armaan’s overprotectiveness for Ruhi hurting Abhira. Ruhi too got suffocated and tried running to the Goenka house at the wee hours of the night. During their baby shower, Ruhi wanted Abhira too to sit along with her. The family rejoiced on the happy occasion with song and dance. Armaan and Abhira accidentally came across Akshara’s diary, in which they got to know that Ruhi was responsible for Aarohi’s death. They vowed that they would keep Ruhi unaware of this big fact. However, due to Armaan’s carelessness, Ruhi read the diary and, in her shock, got into early labour. With only Abhira being at home, she struggled to take Ruhi to the hospital. Armaan realised that he made a blunder and feared for Pookie’s safe delivery. In the hospital, Armaan faced the old trauma of losing his kid and ran away, only to put Abhira in a situation where she had to face the problems alone. Abhira was asked to choose between the mother and the kid. Armaan had a breakdown on the road, while Abhira struggled with Ruhi during delivery. When Pookie her daughter was born, she was relieved. But the kid did not breathe and it required an emotional talk of Abhira for the kid’s revival. The family was happy with the kid’s arrival. Abhira brought Armaan to the hospital. Soon, Armaan got extremely protective of his child. The Poddar family gave a warm welcome to Pookie. However, Armaan continued to behave ridiculously, hurting others’ sentiments in caring for Pookie.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week major drama with Raghav seeing Reet hugging Rohit in the hotel room. He was shocked, but Reet tried to justify and explain her side of the story. Raghav abused Reet and Rohit and walked out of the room. At home, Raghav questioned Reet’s relationship with Rohit. Reet decided to move out of the house, as she had to protect her self-respect. Neeta made Raghav see what he was not trying to see, of someone trying to ruin the relationship between Raghav and Reet. Neeta asked Raghav to bring Reet back. Raghav, who had a change of heart, tried his best to talk to Reet. He went to her office and home, but she did not want to see him. Ultimately, the video of Reet hugging Rohit went viral and Reet was humiliated by the media. Raghav stood by her and protected her, and told them that their point of view was wrong. Raghav brought Reet home and vowed to protect her and expose the truth.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week major drama with Tapu, Jethalal and all in the society trying to search for Gogi. Ultimately, they found his last spotted place on his mobile and went to the Gurudwara. They found Gogi and all got emotional. Gogi pleaded with everyone to forgive him. He told them the entire story and vowed that he would never repeat the mistake. As Bhide and Madhvi planned to go out for the day, Popatlal accused Bhide of money laundering and even claimed to have proof of what he said. Society had a big problem at hand when all the electrical appliances in the houses created shock. All of them called Jethalal as they had bought all the appliances from his shop. They decided to off the main electric line but did not find the key. They called Bhide to come home to help them, but Bhide refused to come.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw Adit fighting with Saumya, refusing to leave work as it gave him a livelihood. Saumya got angry and planned to create problems for him at the office. Adit prepared a presentation to be presented the next day by Mangal. Saumya played with the pen drive and exchanged it with her honeymoon pictures. When Mangal presented the slides, the clients laughed at Adit’s honeymoon pictures. Mangal and Adit were embarrassed. But since Mangal had a copy of the presentation with her, she saved her skin. However, she wanted to find what really happened. Meanwhile, Adit blamed Mangal for ruining his image when Mangal clearly showed proof of the pen drive being exchanged. Mangal donned Parvati’s attire for Akshat’s skit where he was Ganpati. Saumya brainwashed Adit’s junior at work against him. Ananya planned to trap Adit and accused him of molestation.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week major drama with Jhanak demanding an apology from Hemu. This disrupted the entire village. The show took a leap of five years after which it was shown that Jhanak lived the life of Nupur with Parashar in the village. Aniruddh and Arshi’s anniversary was celebrated, but Aniruddh was lost in Jhanak’s thoughts. Aniruddh came to the village for his project work and saw Jhanak there. Jhanak and Aniruddh met at the village and talked about their lives. Aniruddh told Jhanak about his family about Arshi and him staying together but not having any relationship. Parashar got a doubt upon seeing Nupur with Aniruddh.

