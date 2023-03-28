Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience’s hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi has realized his love for Lakshmi and also expressed his feelings towards her.

While the upcoming Holi sequence will keep the audience intrigued with various twists and turns, Rishi and Lakshmi will surprise their fans with a never seen look before, ‘Radha Krishna’. The actors recently took to their Instagram and posted a picture, where Aishwarya is wearing a maroon color lehenga and Rohit is seen holding a Bansuri dressed like lord Krishna. Although the look is for a dream sequence, the fans can’t contain their excitement because, after a long time, they are getting to watch their favourite couple together on-screen where they are not fighting.

Aishwarya mentioned, “I am super excited about this upcoming sequence where Rishi and I will be seen in a Radha Krishna look. RishMi has been getting a lot of love from the audience over the years, and we keep trying out new things specially for them. As an actor, it really makes me happy that we get to experiment with different kinds of looks and styles.”

Rohit added, “I remember as a child my mom used to dress me up as lord Krishna on every Janmashtami, and after all these years, I got an opportunity to get dressed as Krishna for the show. Holding a flute in my hand, wearing a peacock feather over my turban, and looking exactly like Krishna, made me feel really happy. I am really looking forward to the audience’s reaction to the upcoming sequence.”

Well, while we all are excited about this dreamy romantic sequence, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Malishka (Maera Misshra) will plan against Lakshmi to spoil her Holi. But will she be successful in doing so? Or will Rishi and Lakshmi’s love win over her evil plans?