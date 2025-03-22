Anuj Is Likely To Make His Much-awaited Return To Anupamaa – Is Raghav Actually Anuj?

Star Plus show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP chart in the number one position, and it seems the audience will witness major twists and turns as Anuj’s comeback news surfaced online. Ever since Gaurav Khanna as Anuj exited the show, fans wished for his return at several points, and with the latest buzz, it seems the character will return soon.

According to reports from Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan, Anuj is likely to make his much-awaited return to Anupamaa. However, the question arises of whether Gaurav Khanna will return to the role of someone new who will step into his shoes. In addition to these developments, a new character, Raghav, is introduced in the show. Raghav is somewhere like Anuj, from his singing habits to his mental status.

Fans are speculating that Raghav is actually Anuj. Anuj’s return is delightful for the fans, but it seems fans are waiting for Gaurav Khanna’s comeback as Anuj. However, these are just speculations, as the confirmation from the official team has yet to be announced.

In Anupamaa, Prem and Rahi are angry with the Kothari family, and Parag plans to bring him back with his tactics. On the other hand, Anupama met Raghav in jail, which has left her nostalgic as she recalls her special moments with Anuj, hinting that Raghav might be the real Anuj.