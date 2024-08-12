Anupamaa Actress Nishi Saxena Gets Into The Look Of Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj; Fans Remain Confused

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has been seeing big revelations in the present phase of the storyline, which started with the new look of Anuj Kapadia. Gaurav Khanna who honed a dashing look in the show, is now reduced to living a lonely life, having grown a beard and a long unkempt hair look. Anuj has lost his mental stability and is seen roaming on the roads, longing for his daughter Adhya. Well, today, the set of Anupamaa has a different look to Anuj, as it is actress Nishi Saxena trying to get into the Universe of Anuj. She is seen posing with Anuj’s hair look before the camera. Gaurav Khanna and Nishi Saxena captured this photo and put it on their social media.

Gaurav Khanna talked about Anuj’s without makeup look seeming like that of Dimpi’s and was confused whether it was this way around or the other way around. Nishi, on the other hand, was excited to be in the parallel universe of Anuj.

Whatever it may be, Nishi seems to be the cuter version of the otherwise worried and haggered Anuj Kapadia that we see on screen!!

You can check the post and picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Is it a more glamorized version of Anuj that we see in Nishi? You let us know..