Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Breaks Her Silence On Esha Verma’s Accusation With This Post; Check It Here

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her step-daughter Esha Verma have been in the headlines for some time now!! It all started when Esha accused Rupali of inflicting physical, mental, verbal, and emotional abuse on both her and her mother, Sapna. She accused Rupali of ruining her family. This was followed by Rupali filing a defamation case against Esha for 50 crores. This was followed by Esha putting out her final statement after receiving the defamation notice from Rupali. In her post, she clarified that her stand was clear and she stood by what she said.

She wrote in her final statement, “Earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. Speaking up was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care. For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn’t escape. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty.”

“To address one important point: a child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father’s child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I have no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor have I attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India. One photoshoot in Mumbai in 2017 involved comments made about my appearance by someone I referenced in my story. Those remarks deeply affected my self-esteem as a young adult, but I’ve worked hard to rebuild and grow from that experience, Esha had added.

Now, it is Rupali’s turn to get back at Esha. And she does it via social media. She has put up a post where a girl is seen chilling it off on her couch with a cup of drink in hand. The caption to the post states a saying which reads – Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.

You can check the post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Rupali has apparently been in the firing line. However, she has seen huge support coming for her from friends and well-wishers. Producer Rajan Shahi too put up a post recently, where he stood by her like a pillar of support.

We will see what Esha has to say about this!!