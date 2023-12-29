Anupamaa gains lost ground; joins Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Number 1 show

The ratings chart every week has been very interesting, as the top-placed shows have been doing well, bringing in the much-needed changes and twists in their plots. As we know, the Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa had lost its Number 1 position for the last many weeks. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment show had secured the #1 slot for many weeks now. But now, this week’s ratings have brought the two shows on a level ground.

Yes, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have secured the top slot with a TVR of 2.5. This is a huge comeback for Anupamaa, considering that it has opened up a new chapter with the separation and the ongoing track in USA. And this to happen in the last week of 2023, is simply amazing. The other long-running Rajan Shahi show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which had got back into the reckoning last week with an increase in TRP has further risen to secure the #2 slot in the ratings chart with a TVR of 2.3.

Imlie, the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms have taken the joint 3rd slot with a TVR of 2.1. Star Plus shows Pandya Store, produced by Sphere Origin and Teri Meri Doriyaann, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, have seen a rise in TRP, with it amassing a TVR of 2.0.

Well, which are the shows you are rooting for? Will we see a new show emerging on top in the New Year?

As all our hopes are pinned high for the TV shows to go on a new high in 2024, you can pen down what you think right here.