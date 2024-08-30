Television | TV News

Actors being linked to each other is almost a daily occurrence and something actors are used to time and again. And if there is one duo that has been subjected to these link-up rumors for the longest time it has to be actors, Arjit Taneja and Charu Mehra.

The former co-stars were first rumored to be dating each other back in 2015 but the denied any such thing. However, irrespective of that, this never affected their personal bond ever and it seems from the likes of it, their bond has only got stronger and is one for life. On that note, it was Mehra’s birthday recently and taking this special occasion in mind, Taneja went on to pen a special note for her-

“Dear Kudi ,

Tera naam mohabbat hai

Aur tu hum sabki zaroorat hai

thankyou for being a part of my life

You deserve all the happiness love and everything that you desire आई लव यू “-

As seen this was indeed a very special moment as while Taneja’s caption was adorable, the reel he posted being an amalgamation of all his special moments with Mehra was even more amazing.

On the work front, Taneja is currently a part of the show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, and Mehra has been very active on TV commercials for a while now.