Barsatein Actors Shivangi Joshi Shares Cryptic Post After Relationship Rumors, Kushal Tandon Says, “Mujhe Nahi Pata”

Sony TV’s popular show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka lead cast, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, were in the spotlight for a new reason. The on-screen couple was rumored to be in a ‘serious’ relationship and on the verge of engagement. However, Shivangi and Kushal, in a clear and direct response, addressed the spreading news on their respective Instagram handles. The actress shared a cryptic post, while Kushal straightforwardly dismissed the media’s false news.

Shivangi shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story and highlighted the word ” Rumors.” She said, “I love Rumors. I always find out Amazing things about myself I never knew.” On the other hand, Kushal shared a photo of himself at the gym, where he can be seen boxing, and wrote a brief note reacting to the fake news.

He wrote, “Yaar media walllo000 Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain our muje he nahi pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee hoon aaap log atleast thori tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun.”

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s chemistry in Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka entertained the audience. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show premiered on 10 July 2023 and went off-air on 16 February 2024.