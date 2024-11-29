Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Gets Irritated With Eisha Singh, Latter Refuses To Talk Ever

Bigg Boss 18 has been in the headlines since day one. Last night’s episode was a treat for the audience as fans saw Karanveer Mehra’s strong side during the Ration task. Later, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey’s chemistry created a buzz, and #Rahat is trending everywhere. However, amidst the changing dynamics, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh’s friendship stood strong in every situation, but last night was not the same. Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s major fight in the promo has left fans concerned. As per the latest update, Avinash expressed his irritation with Eisha, which left her heartbroken.

As per the latest update, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh talked about their fight last night. Avinash bluntly expressed his emotions, revealing that she did things for him, and so he did things for her, which disappointed Eisha. Eisha accused Avinash of being rude because of the game, which made Avinash angry. He sarcastically said to Eisha that only she is right and emotional and others are cruel.

In the latest promo, Eisha and Avinash talk about their fight, and the actress highlights, “That day, I was ready to go out for you; that’s why I saved you. I would never say that.” Avinash questioned Eisha when he said that, and the actress expressed her emotions, “Whatever I will do for you, I will do it as my heart says I wouldn’t see or indulge in the calculation that Avinash will do these four things for me. I will see my benefits. Ohh, he is Time God. It’s good for me, but not like this.”

Avinash confronts her, asking what’s there about benefits, and Eisha tags him ‘Napti’, saying, “You talk like ‘Napti’ sometimes.” Avinash clearly tells Eisha that she is again going on the wrong track, and again, she will irritate him, and he will shout at her. Eisha confronts Avinash that if he screams at her, she will not talk. She also challenges him to shout at her, and she will show that she won’t talk to him ever.