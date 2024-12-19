Bigg Boss 18: Baby John actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show is finally getting into the toughest final leg wherein many clashes and disturbances and new bonds are expected to occur. As of now, all eyes are on the relationship breakouts in the show. As we know, Avinash Mishra announced on playing his game solo. Vivian Dsena also was visibly upset at being betrayed by one and all in the house and planning to play the game his own way now. Amidst this, Shrutika Arjun is the Time God in the house.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is all set to unleash new celebrities gracing the show. We look forward to the surprise that comes along with the weekend episodes in Bigg Boss 18. The last week saw contestants seeing their family coming and gracing the show.

This time, it will be the Baby John cast – Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi coming in for the Saturday episode of the show. In the Sunday episode, a few celebrities are expected to grace the show and promote the upcoming reality show Laughter Chefs. Shalini Passi who also entered the Bigg Boss house as a special guest is said to be promoting Laughter Chefs now. Along with Shalini, host of the show Bharti Singh is also expected. Mannara Chopra will also be seen promoting Laughter Chefs in Bigg Boss 18.

