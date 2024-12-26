Bigg Boss 18: Contestants’ surprise to birthday boy Salman Khan; dance to his popular songs

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen some nerve-wracking drama with friendships breaking down like glass in the house. We have seen rifts being created in the house between thick friends. As we know, this weekend’s episode, that is the Weekend Ka Vaar, will have the host Salman Khan celebrating his birthday on the set. We wrote about Sohail Khan gracing the episode along with his son. Also to give company and celebrate the moment of Salman’s birthday will be Arpita Khan’s son and also Arbaaz Khan’s son.

We have also heard about the contestants in the house planning their special surprise for the birthday boy. We hear that all the contestants will be seen shaking their legs to Salman’s popular hit musical melodies.

It is slated that Shilpa Shirodkar will dance to ‘Yeh Pagla’ number, while Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang will dance to ‘Tumse Milna Baatein Karna’. The girl gang of Sara Arfeen Khan, Shrutika Arjun, Kashish Kapoor and Eisha Singh will be seen dancing to ‘Main Mar Jawaan’. Avinash Mishra and Karanveer will perform the hook steps to some of the iconic Salman Khan’s songs that will be a medley.

Here’s wishing Salman Khan a very Happy Birthday!!

