Bigg Boss 18: Family week brings a storm of emotions, tears, betrayal and battles

The much-awaited Family Week on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ opens the floodgates of emotions and drama, turning the house into a hotbed of love and fiery confrontations. Rajat crumbles under the warmth of his mother’s embrace as she steps into the house like a protective matriarch. With a tearful smile, she checks on him, showering affection not just on her son but dubbing Eisha as her “ghar ki beti” while teasing Vivian about tasting his coffee.

The spotlight then shifts to Vivian Dsena’s family entry, a moment straight out of a fairy tale with his wife carrying along his daughter. His daughter, the picture of innocence, toddles around like she owns the house, snacking on fruit. But this joyous scene takes a dramatic turn as Vivian’s wife fiercely defends her husband at the dining table, questioning Avinash’s loyalty. With piercing words, she demands answers, exposing cracks in the “brotherly bond” Avinash had claimed. She doesn’t mince words, calling Avinash’s betrayal as both personal and tactical, clarifying that her husband has never once spoken ill about him.

Meanwhile, the battle of the mothers turns into an epic showdown. Chahat Pandey’s mother lashes out, citing a viral reel of Eisha performing an aarti on Shalin’s car, cheekily branded as the ‘bahu rani’. Eisha’s mother, unyielding and razor-sharp, claps back with a warning, reminding her that she has a daughter too and it is not wise to defame someone to make their own look good. Will the family week bring a revelation that turns the tide in the favour of the one the viewers least expected? Only time will