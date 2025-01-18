Bigg Boss 18: Finalists turn up the heat for a risqué roast session

As the grand finale of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ looms just a day away, the atmosphere inside the house reaches a boiling point, with the finalists pulling out all the stops in a blistering roast session. Adding fuel to this showdown, comedy maestros Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri step into the ring, eager to witness the housemates unleash their pent-up frustrations in a battle of wit and humor.

Avinash Mishra wastes no time in launching a scathing attack on Karan Veer Mehra, accusing him of leaning on three women to secure his spot in the finale. In a desperate bid to deflect the heat, Karan turns to Vivian Dsena, humorously imploring him to finally engage in the competition now that it’s nearing its climax. Meanwhile, Chum Darang doesn’t hold back, delivering a brutal reality check to Karan, suggesting that what he really needs is a nurse, not a romantic partner. Eisha Singh warns everyone that she will grab the trophy right from under their noses.

Outside the house, the media frenzy intensifies as staunch supporters from the entertainment world rally behind their favorite finalists, defending them against an onslaught of allegations from journalists. Vicky Jain, standing firmly in Vivian’s corner, confronts the question of whether Avinash’s efforts outshine Vivian’s quieter strategy, asserting that every finalist has earned their place, and no one’s chances are compromised.

Elvish Yadav, a vocal supporter of Rajat Dalal, faces tough questions about Rajat’s aggressive demeanor. Unfazed, Elvish champions Rajat’s passion, declaring that aggression is part and parcel of the competition and that his friendship with Rajat stands unshaken, regardless of public opinion.

With tempers flaring and alliances tested, the finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ promises to be an electrifying spectacle, where humor, strategy, and loyalty collide in an epic battle for the coveted trophy.