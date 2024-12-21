Bigg Boss 18: Varun Dhawan Questions Friendship, Vivian Dsena Calls Out Karan Veer Mehra’s ‘Intentions’

Bigg Boss 18, the Colors reality show, has been a buzz about Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena’s friendship. The duo have known each other for twelve years, but they have become stark enemies inside the house. Varun Dhawan graces Weekend Ka Vaar as a Radio Jockey promoting his upcoming film Baby John. The actor talked about some fuming topics. He also raised a question on Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena’s friendship whxuh resulted in some interesting responses.

Varun Dhawan introduced himself as the Radio Jockey and called himself Baby John type. He started by asking Karan, “Vivian dikhta hai bahot sweet, innocence aur swami type ka lekin hai vo bahot (dash) type ka, you have to fill in the blanks.” Karan told Vivian, “Hero type ka hai.” But it seems Vivian doesn’t take it easy, as she claims that “Karan ke dill me kuch hai aur jaban per kuch.”

Varun questions Karan and Vivian, highlighting that they had friendship outside the house and then why that relationship hasn’t translated inside the house. Upon this, Vivian calls out Karan Veer Mehra’s intentions, saying, “Intention nazar aa gaya.”

Varun asks Vivian if he might have felt bad when Shilpa refused to talk to him for the last week. Vivian expresses his feelings, highlighting that in life, sometimes instances happen, and you realize things, so at that moment, distancing yourself is the best choice. And if I’m not the priority there, so there he can’t be.

Shilpa backfires on Vivian, asking him where he is right now; he is exclusive to them. Do they not have any other priority? Varun also asks Vivain if Shilpa Shirodkar was his priority a week before, and he denies it. Baby John actor Varun asks Vivian about his priority, and he keeps himself his priority.