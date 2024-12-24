Bigg Boss 18: Weekend Ka Vaar to host Salman Khan’s birthday bash; check the special guests here

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen huge challenges and roadblocks being brought in with every relationship in the house being tested. We wrote about the immense drama that happened in the house after Kashish Kapoor called Avinash Mishra a womaniser. Even while Avinash tried to justify himself, good friend Eisha Singh’s confrontation left him high and dry, which led to him losing his temper. Well, talking about this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar, it is going to be a special episode with Salman Khan celebrating his birthday on the show’s huge platform.

Salman Khan, who will get a year older on 27 December, is said to be given a huge surprise during his birthday bash. We hear that Salman’s family is also expected to grace the celebration.

We hear that Salman’s brother Sohail Khan will grace the celebration along with his son. Also present will be his brother Arbaaz Khan’s son and sister Arpita’s son too.

Yes, Salman will be in the best company of the next generation in the family, during his birthday celebration that will happen on the sets of Bigg Boss 18. The episode is slated to be shot this Thursday, 26 December.

Are you looking forward to this celebration? Will the nominated contestants be allowed to breathe free with no eviction happening owing to the great Khan’s birthday? Only time will tell.

