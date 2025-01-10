Bigg Boss 18: Who will the junta save among the nominated contestants?

A shocking twist rocks the very foundation of the house on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 18‘! The master of the house decrees that the fate of the nominated contestants—Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun—will rest not in the hands of the housemates but in the verdict of the junta that enters the house for BB Chunaav.

The nominees are compelled to launch a ruthless smear campaign where they must unleash their most biting critiques of one another to secure their position. Chahat fires first, accusing Rajat of being unreliable, stating he’s not true to his words, while also taking a jab at Shrutika for talking incessantly without listening to others. Rajat counters with sharp precision, asserting that Chahat lacks genuine bonds in the house and merely exists without truly connecting. He also strikes at Shrutika, insinuating that she fails to grasp the essence of relationships, always believing her point of view is the only one that matters.

Shrutika, undeterred, delivers her retort, painting Rajat as a wavering figure who never sticks to his decisions, constantly changing his course without forethought. As the votes from the junta start to trickle in, the air thickens with suspense. Who will charm their way to safety, and who will bid farewell to the house in this nerve-wracking 14th week?