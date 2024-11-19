Bigg Boss 18: Wild card beauties Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry leave the men stunned and smitten

The men on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ can’t keep calm as wild card beauties Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry turn up the heat. With their fiery personalities and undeniable charm, the trio has sent the men into a tizzy, turning the house into a battlefield of fluttering hearts and shifting dynamics.

Karan Veer Mehra, known to be cool, is left stunned and a bit too happy when Aditi casually mentions that she’s a fan and has watched his shows. For a moment, the otherwise composed Karan is visibly flattered, leaving his co-contestants teasing him mercilessly. Meanwhile, the house’s resident angry young man, Rajat, undergoes a jaw-dropping transformation as he appears uncharacteristically mellow. The usual hot-with-rage Rajat is seen blushing in the company of Aditi, who playfully teases him about not flaunting his physique on the show. The sight of Rajat in red, no less, does not go unnoticed by Vivian Dsena, who wryly observes the change in his disposition.

However, the allure of these glamorous new faces isn’t the only drama brewing in the house. Karan, already rattled by the pampering Rajat received from Shilpa during the Time God challenge, finds himself grappling with feelings of resentment and jealousy. The bond between Karan and Shilpa, once a source of mutual support, seems to be hanging by a thread. Shilpa, apologetic for unintentionally hurting Karan, breaks down in an emotional moment, leading to a tearful reconciliation. The two hug it out, but can their relationship truly withstand the cracks caused by the intensity of the game?