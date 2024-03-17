Bigg Boss OTT S2 Winner Elvish Yadav Gets Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner and famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav was arrested today by the Noida Police in connection with the snake venom case. He was also sent to 14-day judicial custody. As per Hindustan reports, the YouTuber was called for questioning by the police and later got arrested.

In contrast, the video of Bigg Boss OTT S2 winner Elvish, along with the cops, is circulating on the web that shows the YouTuber’s arrest footage. Not only Elvish but six people were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly supplying venom for a party in Noida.

This matter was probed by people who ensure Animals’ safety to unveil Elvish’s involvement in the case. As per the complaint, the YouTuber helped with finding numbers of those who provide snake venom. The Bigg Boss OTT S2 winner was not present at the party venue that was held last year in November.

