GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!!

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Kinjal consoling Paritosh when the latter gets emotional about his current situation. Later, Vanraj approves Rakhi and Kinjal’s idea to hire a nurse for Paritosh. However, Vanraj lashes out at Samar when Paritosh falls off the bed and hurts himself. Kavya goes for her shoot. However, Vanraj reaches there. Later, Kavya gets fired from her job after Vanraj creates a ruckus at her shoot. Meanwhile, Leela realizes that only Anupama can take good care of Paritosh and goes to see her. Later, Anupama agrees when Leela begs for her help. Maaya plans to take advantage of Anupama’s absence in the house. Later, Hasmukh spots Anupama in the Shah house and rebukes Leela for meddling with her life. The Shahs get overjoyed as Anupama’s presence changes the atmosphere of their house. Elsewhere, Barkha grows dubious about Maaya’s intentions and decides to tell Anupama about the same.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara landing in a fix as Suhasini requests that Akshara go to Udaipur for her birthday. Soon, Akshara attends Abhir’s school and gets shocked to see his family tree. Akshara realizes that Abhir requires a family’s care and attention. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu is startled as Ruhi requests him to take on the role of her father. Abhimanyu agrees to take responsibility for Roohi as her father and recalls his promise to Neel. But, Aarohi puts forth another request to him. Later, Manjiri informs Abhimanyu and Aarohi about Akshara’s visit to Udaipur. On the other hand, Akshara returns home and the Goenkas get emotional when Akshara arrives with Abhinav and Abhir. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu thinks about Akshara’s visit to Udaipur and gets restless.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Sherlyn helping Arjun to stop Prithvi from marrying Preeta. Anjali and Prithvi sit in the mandap mistaking each other for Arjun and Preeta. Later, a disguised Arjun gets shocked to run into Priyanka. Despite Arjun and Sherlyn’s efforts, Prithvi manages to go back to the mandap. Srishti and Sameer unlock the chest and see Kritika in it. Kritika runs to stop Prithvi from marrying Preeta. Prithvi gets Sherlyn to trust his plan of marrying Preeta. Shambhu and his recruits accidentally abduct Anjali, who strikes a deal with them. Meanwhile, Rakhi finds Preeta and Priyanka unconscious. Rakhi helps Preeta regain consciousness. Priyanka executes the plan suggested by Anjali. However, Preeta overpowers Shambhu, his recruits, and Anjali with Srishti and Dadi’s help and foils their plan. Later, Arjun beats Prithvi and defeats him too. Finally, Preeta and Arjun get married. Later, Preeta reveals Anjali’s real intention in front of Arjun and he gets shocked to learn the truth.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Bhide beginning to think that Goli is the one behind the prank. The prankster writes a cryptic message on the society notice board. Gokuldham residents are scared and they think that a ghost is behind all of this. Bhide, Popatlal, and the others look for the ghost on the terrace. Meanwhile, Gokuldham residents find a speaker in the middle of the society compound. Gokuldham residents are scared and confused as the lights go off in the clubhouse. Meanwhile, the prankster places a very strange condition in front of the society members. The prankster appears before the society member and he turns out to be none other than a member of Gokuldham. Tapu surprises everyone by coming back. Champaklal and Abdul say they helped Tapu in surprising everyone. Later, Tapu apologizes to everyone for scaring them.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Ekam eventually rescuing Nehmat from danger and arriving at Rupi’s house. Later, when Rupi decides to inform Advait about Nehmat’s condition, Ekam stops him and accuses Advait of Nehmat’s worst condition. Nehmat requests Ekam to let her fight alone against the Kapoors’ vile motive. Advait gets shocked when Nehmat confronts him during the press conference and joins him to interact with the media. The Kapoors get shocked when Nehmat exposes Advait’s evil deeds in front of them. On the other hand, Rupi fumes in anger when Naaz blames Nehmat for ruining her married life. Later, Harleen feels insecure after learning about Nehmat’s decision to divorce Advait. The Sandhu family members get shocked by Harleen’s sudden visit to their house. Later, to fulfill Ekam’s wish, Harleen asks the Sandhus to give her permission to meet with Nehmat. As Harleen meets Nehmat and consoles her, Ekam thanks Harleen for her support. Furthermore, Ekam feels bad for Nehmat and decides to assist Nehmat in ending her marriage with Advait.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Santosh getting worried and falling unconscious when Mandeep confirms Seerat and Angad’s marriage plans. Later, Sahiba and Keerat enter the Brar mansion in disguise. Santosh asks the doctor to lie about her illness in an attempt to make the Brars prepone Seerat and Angad’s wedding. The Brars are fooled by Santosh’s act and decide to move up the wedding. However, this news makes Seerat desperate as she wants to marry Garry instead of Angad. Santosh requests Sahiba to take a loan in order to arrange money for Seerat’s grand wedding. When she refuses to do so, Santosh plans to sell the house. Seerat confesses her feelings to Garry and he promises to spend his life with her. Later, Seerat gets caught by Sahiba while trying to sneak into the house. Santosh mortgages the house and lavishly spends on Seerat’s wedding preparations. She also asks Sahiba not to interfere when the latter questions her.

