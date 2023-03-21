GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anuj and Anupama preparing to welcome Anu and fulfill all her wishes as she is about to bid them adieu. Later, Anupama pleads with Maaya not to take Anu away from them. However, she refuses to listen to her pleas. Later, Maaya objects when Anuj and Anupama decide to talk to Anu. However, Anupama is shocked when Anu tells her why she went with Maaya. For Anu’s happiness, Anupama tries to persuade Anuj to let the kid go with Maaya. Worried, the Shahs and Kapadias ask Anupama to reconsider her decision. Anu gathers her precious memories and bids adieu to Anupama and Anuj. Anupama tries to console a distraught Anuj after Anu leaves with Maaya. Later, she gets upset as Anuj ignores her and blames her for everything.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara bidding adieu to Goenkas before departing for Kasol. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu gets impatient to get Akshara back and goes to talk to her. Abhinav gets emotional after seeing Abhimanyu and Akshara together. However, Akshara goes back to Abhinav and leaves for their home after rejecting Abhimanyu’s request. Abhinav feels guilty for upsetting Akshara and Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu regrets having committed the biggest mistake of his life. Later, he informs Aarohi about his encounter with Akshara. Akshara makes efforts to reconcile with Abhinav, but he decides to leave her. Elsewhere, Aaohi demands more time for the wedding. Abhimanyu assures Aarohi that his choice will not change even if hers does. Elsewhere, Abhinav tends to Akshara’s wound and assists her with her studies.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Preeta and Karan fighting Shambhu, his recruits, Anjali and Priyanka to rescue their child. They manage to save their child and get Anjali arrested. Later, the Luthras hold Karan and Preeta’s twins’ naming ceremony. Kritika names them Rudraksh and Shaurya. Anjali tells Priyanka about her revenge and her plan to flee from jail after six months. After six months in jail, Anjali escapes with the help of Priyanka and an inmate. Nidhi forgets her phone when Anjali attacks her. Soon, Anjali learns that Karan is going to a hospital with his sons. Sameer, Rakhi, and Kareena rush Nidhi to the hospital. Anjali takes one of Karan’s twins after running over Karan and Preeta. Later, the doctor reveals that Karan’s face is damaged and he is in a coma. The Luthras blame Preeta for Karan’s state and ask her to leave. Srishti parts ways with Sameer for Preeta and later rescues her and Rudraksh. The show takes twenty years’ leap.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Babita and Iyer coming to Jethalal’s house with a problem, and Tapu giving them a solution. Later, All the parents are worried that the kids are not focused on their life goals. Tapu comes up with an idea that will alleviate their tension and also ensure that the fun in their life never ends. Taarak talks to the kids about their career goals. Tapu promises that all of them will come up with a plan to make their families proud. Jethalal and the others ask for Bapuji’s help to find out what Tapu Sena is up to. Meanwhile, the kids decide to present their secret project in front of everyone the next day. Everyone is wondering what Tapu Sena’s secret project is. Meanwhile, Tapu Sena invites all the residents of Gokuldham to the clubhouse, where they will present their idea. Bhide is worried and wants to find out what Tapu Sena is going to do at 8:30 pm and comes up with an idea.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Ekam and Nehmat sharing some precious moments while playing Holi. Later, Shamsher holds Harleen at gunpoint and demands that she retract her complaint against Advait. On the other hand, Naaz lashes out at Jasmine for prioritizing Harleen’s safety over her life and decides to take the matter into her hands. Meanwhile, Nehmat is caught in the rivalry and is held hostage by Shamsher. Shamsher tries to kill Nehmat, but he accidentally shoots Harleen instead of Nehmat. Following that, Ekam and Nehmat become concerned about Harleen and pray for her safety. Ekam and Nehmat become overjoyed after learning about Harleen’s recovery in the hospital. However, Harleen is taken aback after receiving dreadful news from the doctor. After observing Harleen’s condition, Jasmine decides to leave the town with Harleen. However, Harleen becomes concerned about her health and expresses a desire to see Ekam and Nehmat together. Furthermore, Nehmat decides to leave the house to bring Ekam and Harleen together. Ekam demands that Nehmat affirm her love for him. Later, Nehmat sneakily leaves home and reminisces about her time with Ekam.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Santosh ignoring Ajeet’s advice and going to the Brar mansion to see Sahiba. When Angad humiliates her for her actions, Sahiba defends Santosh. Angad threatens to punish Santosh for her crime and decides to call the police. However, when Sahiba reveals the truth about Jasleen’s involvement, she denies it. Jasleen makes up a story and convinces Angad that she was manipulated by Sahiba. However, Mandeep doesn’t believe her and slaps her for ruining Angad’s life. Santosh lies to Ajeet and Keerat about the Brars’ behaviour towards her. Akaal is determined to host a reception to give the impression that they agreed to the marriage. Angad asks Sahiba to get ready for their reception and to wear the expensive clothes given to her by the Brars. However, she decides to wear her clothes. Sahiba refuses when Jabjot wants her to dress beautifully for the reception. At the reception, the media questions Angad, making him awkward. The Brars wait for Sahiba to intervene and save the day.

