Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (17-22 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Read to know the biggest twists of TV shows over the last week

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anuj recalling the time spent with Anupama and feeling guilty about his actions. However, Barkha poisons Anuj’s mind against Anupama. On the other hand, Vanraj calls up Anupama and gently wishes her well to gain her trust. Kavya notices his move. Later, Anupama and Anuj receive Ankush’s message to visit Ahmedabad because of an emergency. Barkha tells Ayush to call Anupama and Anuj at different times to stop them from meeting each other. Anupama shares her feelings with Kanta about meeting Anuj. However, Pakhi informs Anupama about Barkha’s intention to keep her away from the Kapadia house. Elsewhere, Anuj travels to Ahmedabad to meet Anupama. Anupama feels Anuj’s presence outside her house and hopes to reunite with him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara deciding to take Abhir to the U.S. for better treatment. She tries to persuade Abhinav, but Abhimanyu objects to her decision. Manish rebukes Akshara for making an important decision by herself. Abhir pleads with Abhimanyu to attend the Pooja performed for his well-being. Abhinav also waits for Abhimanyu to perform the Pooja for Abhir’s well-being. Later, Abhimanyu ties the holy thread to Abhir’s wrist. Akshara worries about disclosing Abhir’s biological truth when she finds Abhinav and Abhimanyu intoxicated. Abhir gets overjoyed after Akshara hands over Abhimanyu’s note to him. After hearing Abhinav’s voice recording, Abhimanyu learns the truth about Abhir. When Abhimanyu questions Akshara, she makes him realize what happened in the past. Later, he breaks down, thinking about Abhir. Akshara grows anxious thinking about Abhimanyu’s next move. On the other hand, Abhimanyu is determined not to let Akshara take Abhir away from him.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Rajveer impressing the interviewers and getting a job at the Luthras’ rival company. On the other hand, Rakhi insists that Karan and Mahesh get Shaurya bailed out soon. Preeta arrives at the court, and her testimony helps Shaurya get acquitted. Shaurya thanks Preeta, who says that she trusts him. The Luthras criticize Nidhi for being unable to do anything for Shaurya. Karan scolds Shaurya for his behaviour. However, he ignores Karan’s talks and leaves. The next day, Shaurya tries to run over Rajveer to seek revenge on him. However, Preeta gets in Shaurya’s way, which causes Shaurya an injury. Preeta tends to Shaurya’s wounds and feeds him. Palki goes to meet Rajveer and gets shocked to see Shaurya there. Later, Shaurya starts thinking about Palki and Preeta while going home.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Bagha using Bawri’s idea to prevent Rustom and Babita from learning the truth. Mahila Mandal is very excited because Babita is getting a car. Bagha asks Dolly from Ramsung about Babita’s car colour. Bagha suggests they should make a duplicate car coupon. Later, Taarak gives an idea to Jethalal on how to get the ink off the car coupon. Rustom makes it clear to Jethalal that he won’t give it to Babita if he doesn’t receive the car coupon before 6 pm. Taarak has an idea he believes could help Jethalal with his problem, but his boss won’t let him out of sight. Jethalal decides to tell the truth to Rustom about the car coupon. Taarak prepares Jethalal to tell the truth to Babita and Champaklal. Jethalal and Taarak arrive at Babita’s house to tell her the truth about the car coupon.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Naaz discovering Harleen’s medical report and learning the truth about the latter’s pregnancy. On the other hand, Nehmat and Ekam unintentionally arrive at the same location. Nehmat gets hurt while trying to save Ekam from the smugglers. Sartaj notices Nehmat in pain and tends to her wounds. Meanwhile, Ekam senses Nehmat’s presence near him and searches for her. After discovering the truth about Harleen’s infertility, Renuka becomes furious with Harleen for hiding the shocking truth. Moreover, Renuka and her family blame Harleen for ruining Ekam’s life. Renuka lashes out at Harleen for concealing the truth about her infertility. Meanwhile, Ekam expresses his support for Harleen and declares his intention to accept her as his wife under any circumstances. Later, when the police arrest Nehmat and suspect her identity, Sartaj appears and saves her from trouble. Afterward, Sartaj feels guilty and apologizes to Nehmat for his misbehaviour. When Jasmine and Ekam arrive at Nimmo’s Dhaba, Nehmat is taken aback and conceals her identity. Meanwhile, Ekam is surprised after eating a familiar dish and feels Nehmat’s presence around him.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Sahiba giving a stern reply when the neighbours question Seerat’s return. Later, Sahiba returns to the Brar mansion and faces questions about Seerat’s escape. When Angad blames her for the situation, she challenges him to find the culprit. Later, Sahiba confronts Seerat after learning about Garry and her truth. Seerat grows anxious when Sahiba visits the Mongas’ house and questions her about Garry. Meanwhile, Sahiba is determined to bring Garry’s truth to light. Garry tries to humiliate Sahiba, but she gives him a befitting reply. Later, he gets restless when he receives a shocking ultimatum from Seerat.

