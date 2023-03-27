GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Devika and Dheeraj trying to cheer up Anupama and Anuj by planning to celebrate Holi. Anupama attempts to ease Anuj and asks him to start a fresh beginning. He decides to think about the same. On the other hand, Anupama attends the Holi party and is delighted to see that Paritosh is recovering. While everyone is having fun, Anupama waits for Anuj to show up. The Shahs try to cheer Anupama up as she remains upset at the party. But, Anuj misunderstands Anupama and criticizes her for enjoying herself with the family. Anuj refuses to have a relationship with Anupama when she asks him to express his hidden emotions. Soon, Anupama decides to accompany Anuj as he intends to leave the house. To comfort him, she makes him reminisce about their romantic memories. Anupama is shattered as Anuj leaves her at the weakest moment of her life. Later, Vanraj gets happy and decides to take advantage of the situation. Dheeraj tries to convince Anuj to return home with him. Elsewhere, Barkha tries to seize control of the company when Anupama goes missing.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Parth threatening Shefali to hide his mistreatment, but Abhimanyu catches him in the act. While protesting the injustice done to Shefali, Abhimanyu realizes the trouble he caused Akshara. Shefali exposes Parth’s true nature and every form of abuse she endured at his hands. On the other hand, Abhinav is arrested on spurious charges. Akshara fights hard to get Abhinav released. She succeeds in getting bail for Abhinav. Later, Kairav travels to meet Akshara and has a pleasant time. On the other hand, Abhir confides in Abhimanyu about his health issue. Later, Akshara and Abhinav go on a pleasant date and plan to grab some pizzas for Abhir. Abhir suddenly experiences breathing difficulties and goes missing. On the other side, Aarohi and Abhimanyu get engaged.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Rajveer telling Srishti and Preeta about cracking a job interview. A few relatives of Vipin, Rajveer’s friend, slap Preeta for creating a ruckus at the wedding. But Rajveer comes to her rescue and rushes her to the hospital. A lady hospital staff, who is Vipin’s relative, lists the similarities between Rajveer and Preeta. Srishti talks to an unconscious Preeta. Rajveer comes there and overhears that Preeta is his mother. Rajveer asks Srishti why she did not tell him that Preeta is his mother and not her. Srishti reveals about Anjali and then each member of the Luthra family. Later, Preeta regains consciousness. Rajveer vows to teach the Luthras a lesson and help Preeta get the honour that she deserves.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Gokuldham residents arriving at the clubhouse for the special program. All of them are curious about the secret chief guest for their program. The secret investor turns out to be none other than Asit Kumarr Modi, who helped Tapu Sena put their entire project together. Gokuldham residents praise Tapu Sena for their innovative ideas and hard work. Later, Gokuldham residents celebrate Gudi Padwa together. Popatlal confronts Asit Kumarr Modi about not finding a suitable bride for him. Meanwhile, everyone enjoys the rhymes and mobile games created by Tapu Sena. On the next day, Jethalal and Babita cannot find an auto that is ready to take them to their destination. He then faces a group of angry auto drivers. Meanwhile, Rustom from Ramsang company decides to put Gada Electronics on the blacklist for Jethalal’s unprofessional behaviour. Jethalal sees Rustom running from Gada Electronics and assumes he is a thief.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Ekam discovering Nehmat’s plan to leave the town and forcing her to change her decision. However, when Nehmat refuses to change her mind, Ekam decides to commit suicide on the railway track. Ekam becomes overjoyed as Nehmat agrees to marry him. Afterward, Ekam’s mother arrives at Nehmat’s house and expresses her desire to arrange Nehmat and Ekam’s marriage. Harleen is happy about Nehmat and Ekam’s pre-engagement, although she feels heartbroken. Meanwhile, Harleen saves a semiconscious Ilahi and brings her to the family. Ilahi overhears the conversation of a group of men who intend to set fire to the engagement venue. Jasmine gets determined to obstruct Ekam and Nehmat’s wedding at any cost. Jasmine is envious of Nehmat’s happiness and intends to arrange Ekam and Harleen’s wedding. Afterward, Jasmine meets Shamsher in prison and orders him to follow her unexpected command. Jasmine steps on Nehmat’s Dupatta deliberately and brings the engagement to a shocking halt. She later curses Nehmat for coming in between Harleen and Ekam.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Sahiba and Angad attending their grand reception and pretending in front of the media that they love each other. Later, Garry is shocked to see Seerat at the reception party in disguise which keeps her from being spotted by Sahiba. Garry instigates Seerat against Sahiba and tells her that Sahiba has turned the Brars against Seerat. Later, Angad decides to throw Sahiba out of the house. Sahiba reveals that Seerat might have been kidnapped in an attempt to ruin the Brars’ reputation. Garry gets worried to learn about Sahiba’s suspicion. Garry provokes Angad, making him believe that he has fallen into Sahiba’s trap. Consequently, an intoxicated Angad misbehaves with Sahiba. Sahiba feels guilty about Seerat’s actions and takes care of an intoxicated Angad. Later, the Brars are shocked to see Angad coming out of Sahiba’s room in the morning.

