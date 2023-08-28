Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (21-27 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major drama with Anupamaa and Vanraj getting to know about Pakhi’s abusive marriage with Adhik. They tried threatening Adhik and separating Pakhi from him. However, Pakhi decided to give Adhik a second chance. Adhik too, played a pretentious drama of being good to Pakhi and repenting for whatever he did earlier. However, Anupamaa feared the worst for her daughter. Amidst all this, the Shah house saw a lot of problems with Dimpy continuing to create unrest. Anupama tried talking to Pakhi about not bowing down to Adhik’s torture. But Pakhi firmly believed that Adhik was changed. Kavya had a fall owing to an accident caused by Dimpy. This put her pregnancy at risk.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week saw Akshara’s bold argument in court saving Abhimanyu. She proved to the court that Abhimanyu had no reason for killing Abhinav and also showed the video which clearly indicated Abhimanyu trying to save Abhinav. With Abhimanyu returning home, the Birlas were pleased. However, Abhir seemed to have gotten into a depression. Abhimanyu observed his symptoms and rightly told Akshara who consulted a doctor. Abhir was seen overeating, sleeping for long hours and preferring to be alone. He used to hold his father’s photo and even locked himself up in the cupboard. He also developed bed-wetting symptoms. Akshara missed Abhinav on their anniversary day. But Abhimanyu and Akshara kept Abhir engaged in other work to forget the occasion and the special day. Akshara suffered from anxiety attacks as she remembered her good days with Abhinav. Akshara got a plan and invited the boys who were playing in the street for a football match with her family.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Nilesh doing his job. As we know, Nilesh was employed by Nidhi to kill Preeta. Nidhi gave Nilesh the directions to kill the lady in a red saree. And Preeta met with an accident. Nidhi went to the hospital to see if Preeta was dead. Preeta who was unconscious got up on seeing Nidhi. Nidhi decided to kill Preeta by injecting poison into her body. Kundali Bhagya saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday entering the show to promote their film Dream Girl 2. Karan and Srishti met at the hospital where Karan told Srishti about his plastic surgery. However, Srishti refused to believe him. Karan felt that Preeta was in the hospital and entered the room. At the same time, Nilesh was in the room, all set to inject poison into Preeta. Nilesh stopped Karan from seeing Preeta and lied to him that it was his sister who was admitted. Nidhi later entered Preeta’s room as a doctor and tried to kill her. But Preeta got back her senses and tried removing the mask from Nidhi’s face. The police also entered, but Nidhi ran away.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Champaklal falling sick after catching a cold. Popatlal wanted to go to a wedding when Bhide dropped green chutney on his dress. Tapu and Sony tried as much to take the stain off Popatlal’s new dress. Champaklal was brought to Dr Hathi as he was not well. At the same time, Chintamani got all his tests done. Dr Hathi later found out that Chintamani fainted and was admitted to a hospital. A man by name Danger Bhai entered Gokuldham Society looking for Hathi. Danger Bhai wanted to make Dr Hathi unconscious by giving him an injection.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week Dolly’s health deteriorating. Jordan decided to tell Dolly the truth and brought the wedding album of his and Elahi’s marriage. However, Jahaan and Elahi begged him to not show them to Dolly. Jordan put a condition that Jahaan had to touch his feet to hide the secret. Jahaan did so to save his mother’s life. Jordan put up a photo of Jahaan and Elahi in the Mehta house. Later he asked Jahaan to come to the auditorium where he told that he was aware of Jahaan being Sultan. Jahaan was forced to agree to Jordan’s deal. Meanwhile, Dolly got to know that Jahaan and Elahi lived separately and was furious to get the answer from her son. Jahaan and Elahi were seen dancing together. However, Jordan wanted Elahi to dance with him. People started to talk about Elahi having two husbands. This reached the ears of Dolly and she asked Elahi about her husband.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week big drama with Angad refusing to accept that Sahiba was dead. He locked himself up in the room along with Sahiba, lay down beside her and tried to wake her up. When the police arrived and the hospital authorities tried to send the body home, Angad created a big ruckus and lifted Sahiba in his arms. He fell down with her, and yelled for her to speak. Sahiba regained life and started to breathe again. The people around could not believe the miracle they saw. Sahiba was soon shifted to her room and was put under observation. Angad was relieved and so was the family. Sahiba got to know of Angad’s relentless nature upon knowing that she was dead. Angad took care of Sahiba and got her home after discharge. The Brar family considered this to be a new life for Sahiba. They welcomed her amidst a grand function. Angad showed Sahiba and Simran the room he had made for Simran. He also showed her surname that of Brar. This did not go down well with Manbeer. Later, Sahiba made sure that Angad patched up with his mother Manbeer. Angad was seen planning a big surprise for Sahiba where he wanted to confess his love for her.

