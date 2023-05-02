Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week the big high point of Anuj and Anupamaa coming to the Kapadia office at the same time. However, Barkha made sure that Anupamaa was not let into the cabin of Anuj. Barkha on the other hand, tried to persuade Anuj to sign on the papers and kept him away from Anupamaa. Ankush on the other hand, tried to coax Anuj to meet Anupamaa. When Anuj did not take the first step, he went out and brought Anupamaa inside the cabin so that they both meet. However, Anuj took the decision of walking out without meeting Anupamaa. Anupamaa felt disappointed but was confident that Anuj will be back to her soon. On the other hand, Samar and Dimple had a grave fight when Dimple announced that she wanted Anuj to come to her wedding. Samar supported his mother and blamed Anuj, but Dimple felt that all was Anupamaa’s mistake. Samar and Dimple’s fight grew bigger and they decided to call the marriage off. On the other hand, Pakhi made the great effort of meeting Anuj at Maaya’s house. Anuj called Vanraj when Anupamaa was with him. Anuj told Vanraj that he can pass a message to Anupamaa that he will soon be back into his wife Anupamaa’s life. Anupamaa grew extremely happy on listening to this.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama with Abhimanyu deciding to treat Abhir at Birla Hospital. He convinced the family and this stopped Akshara and Abhinav’s decision of taking Abhir out of India for treatment. Abhimanyu also made the big decision of postponing his wedding with Aarohi. This did not go down well with Manjiri. Akshara decided to organize the birthday party of Abhir. Abhinav and Akshara got down to invite the Birla family for the party. But Abhimanyu had his own plans. He planned a separate party for his son and had fun with him. This was not liked by Abhinav. Abhinav and Abhimanyu had a confrontation about the same. Abhinav and Akshara worried whether Abhir will give more importance to Abhimanyu during the party. However, Abhir fed the first piece of cake to Abhinav and this made them happy. In order to divert the mind of Abhimanyu, Manjiri sent Aarohi and Ruhi with Abhimanyu to a summer camp. But destiny brought Abhinav, Akshara and Abhir to the same camp. There were awkward moments created again.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Palki revealing her feelings to her father. This happened when an alliance came for Palki. Rajveer who also came there at the same time, was shocked to see Palki getting a marriage proposal. This was when Palki talked to her father about her feelings for Rajveer. Palki’s father agreed to Palki’s love and wanted to help her out. Karan and Preeta had a hit-and-miss moment at the temple when a plate hit accidentally by Karan slipped and fell, filling Preeta’s hairline with sindoor. At the jewel shop, Rajveer and Palki were assumed to be a couple. This agitated Ketan’s mother. In a momentary action that happened, Rajveer made Palki wear a ring and proclaimed that they were engaged. Karan’s car accidentally hits Preeta on the road causing an accident. However, Karan helped in getting Preeta treated.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week tension mounting for Jethalal and Taarak over the car coupon drama. Anjali added more pain to Taarak’s grief when she asked him to welcome Babita’s car. Jethaa wondered how to break the truth about the car and the coupon to Babita and Iyer. Taarak asked Jetha to do so soon. However, Babita was seen ordering a cake for Jetha as she was happy about the car. Jetha wrote a letter for Babita in which he wrote the truth. Jetha asked Goli to give the letter to Babita. But Babita lost the letter. Taarak later asked Jetha to tell Iyer the truth. When all were waiting for the car, Bagha arrived with the Ramsung Company people.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week Ekam trying to commit suicide. However Harleen stopped him from doing the dubious act. Nehmat got to know of Sartaj’s plan of killing Ekam. She also discovered that Sartaj was actually Joginder in disguise. Joginder on the other hand, planted an evil plan to nab Nehmat. In the meantime, Joginder entered Ekam’s house to kill him. However, in the attack Harleen got injured and Ekam was upset about it. He vowed to catch the culprit. Ekam took Harleen to a hospital where Nehmat also came to catch Sartaj. Ekam vowed to try and forget Nehmat and take charge of his life with Harleen. Harleen on the other hand, tried hard to get to Nehmat so that she could reunite her with Ekam.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week Angad and Sahiba being forced by the Brar family to go to the Gurudwara as a couple on Vaisakhi day. On the other hand, Seerat too asked Garry to come to the Gurudwara. Sahiba later fell ill and unconscious as she had not eaten the whole day. Angad took care of Sahiba when he got to know about it. Sahiba tried to expose Garry in front of Angad. However, Angad refused to believe Sahiba. Sahiba helpled Angad when he was troubled by media people interfering in his life. Sahiba got humiliated when Manbeer’s friend assumed her to be a servant working for the Brars.

