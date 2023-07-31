Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week Samar signing Malti Devi’s contract and asking him to head the Gurukul when she is away in USA. We saw how Malti Devi remembered her dreaded past where she had made the big sacrifice of leaving her newborn kid for her career. We also saw Kavya hiding a big secret. Vanraj and all in the family prepared for a grand baby shower for Kavya. Vanraj’s loving acts towards Kavya made her all the more guilty. She wondered whether she could reveal the same to Vanraj. On the other hand, Adhik and Pakhi’s fight escalated when Adhik played his game smartly and made Baa go against Pakhi. Later, during the baby shower, Kavya remained tensed and Anupamaa wanted to know the reason. She took her aside and enquired with her. Kavya came up with the big truth that the kid in her was not Vanraj’s, but Anirudh’s.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw big drama last week with Akshara being sent a special notice that she has lost all the rights to meet Abhir. This pained her very much. Abhinav decided to take Akshara back to Kasauli. Back at Kasauli, Akshara could not withstand the pain of staying away from her son and soon fell unwell. She had high fever and owing to a landslide, Abhinav could not take her to the hospital. At the Birla house, Abhir was shattered after knowing that Akshara and Abhinav have left for Kasauli. It was a herculean task for both Abhinav and Abhimanyu to take care of Akshara and Abhir respectively. Akshara even in her illness sensed danger to Abhir. Abhir with the help of Ruhi left Birla house to go back to his parents in Kasauli. But soon he lost his way, his phone got damaged and also he did not have enough money. Abhimanyu got to know of Abhir not being at home. The Birlas summoned the police and soon the drama escalated so much that Abhinav and Akshara got to know about Abhir going missing.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw engaging drama with Preeta getting conscious at the hospital and soon reaching the police station to save Rajveer. Preeta wept on seeing Rajveer behind bars. She pleaded with Shaurya to help her get Rajveer out. But none of her attempts worked. Preeta was told by the police to go to the Luthra mansion to ask them to take off the complaint. Preeta felt bad to see both Srishti and Rajveer in jail. She took the daring step of coming in front of the Luthra family. Srishti faked a chest pain in order to stop Preeta from going to Luthra Mansion. Karan came to the police station to meet Rajveer’s mother, but had a close miss of meeting Srishti. Finally, Karan who believed that Rajveer is innocent decided to bail him out. However, Nidhi stopped Karan from doing so.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw a big storm hitting Mumbai. Taarak was stopped by his wife Anjali from going to work. Nattu Khakha and Bagha reached Gada Electronics and waited for Jetha to come. However, all got a day off owing to rain. Bhide got romantic and wanted to spend quality time with his wife Madhavi. But his student came home and disrupted his plan. Iyer and Babita decided to watch a film while Tapu Sena planned to entertain all. The residents got called by Tapu Sena to have fun. Taarak got scolded by his boss for playing and not working. Haso Haso Divas was celebrated in the society and was joined by Chulbul Pandey too.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week major drama with Harleen returning to the town, but having lost her memory. On the other hand, Ekam took the big step of marrying Nehmat for the sake of Alia. The two of them rekindled their love and started their life afresh. All of a sudden, Harleen remembered her past and got back to Ekam’s house. During Alia’s birthday, when Ekam and Nehmat were having a great time, Harleen returned. Her return put Ekam in a dilemma. But he did not want to send off Nehmat. They decided to hide the fact that Ekam and Nehmat got married. However, Harleen got to know about it from her mother. She did not want Nehmat to stay in the house. She made a demand to Ekam that he marry her again.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week Angad and Simran’s cute bond. Simran tied Rakhi on Angad’s hand. Sahiba who knew the reality was silent and prompted Inder to accept the reality and tell the family all of the truth. Seerat in the meantime made more advances towards Angad, which in fact perplexed Angad. He asked her to refrain from such acts and stay away from him. Further, Seerat saw Sahiba talking to Simran’s father, but was not able to recognize the man from behind. She told the entire family about Sahiba knowing Simran’s father. This forced Inder to tell the truth and accept that Simran is his daughter. Manbeer was shattered and Angad got protective towards his mother.

