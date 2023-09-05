Television | News

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama rushing to the hospital as Kavya faces an accident in the Shah house. Later, Kavya is surprised to see Vanraj’s affection towards the unborn baby. Anuj learns the truth about Kavya’s baby when he overhears Anupama and Vanraj. Later, Leela blames Dimpy for putting Kavya and her baby’s lives in danger. When Dimple tries to meet Kavya, she faces Leela’s wrath. Later, Anupama is shocked when she discovers Nakul’s deceit towards Malti Devi. Anupama informs Anuj about Malti Devi’s situation and heads out to find her. Anupama tries to stop Kavya, but the latter reveals the truth about her child to Leela. Kavya apologizes to Leela for her act and pleads for a second chance. When Anupama takes Kavya with her, Vanraj makes a shocking decision and asks Kavya to stay in Shah house only.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Abhir deciding to play, seeing his family in a difficult situation. Later, Surekha poisons Muskaan’s mind and turns her against Abhimanyu, sparking a conflict. Consequently, Kairav lashes out against Muskaan’s reasoning. Muskaan requests Kairav to give her some time to cope with the tragedy. Meanwhile, Akshara and Abhimanyu get excited for Abhir’s award ceremony. Abhir brings joy to the families after winning the Best Student award at the school. Later, everyone starts preparing for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan. However, some goons try to abduct Muskaan, mistaking her for Akshara. However, Akshara comes to her rescue.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw Nidhi trying to kill Preeta, who regains consciousness and retaliates. Nidhi hides in the morgue room to escape the police. Nidhi calls Aarohi to the mortuary for help. Karan is shocked when Srishti says that she will not let him meet Preeta. Srishti and Rajveer hide Preeta from the Luthras while taking her home from the hospital. Shanaya tells Daljeet her plan to woo Shaurya. Shanaya starts spreading rumours about her and Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya and Palki start believing it. Palki feels bad for Rajveer and Shanaya. After hearing Preeta’s narration, Srishti goes to the Luthra Mansion to teach Nidhi a lesson. At the Luthra house, Srishti gets emotional on seeing Rakhi. Srishti warns Nidhi to stay away from Preeta. She manages to sneak out of the Luthra Mansion. After hearing about Kavya’s ‘Rakshabandhan’ plan, Rajveer wishes to get a rakhi tied by Kavya. Meanwhile, Aarohi suggests Nidhi to hire a snake charmer to kill Preeta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Champaklal trying to explain to Danger Bhai that Dr Hathi is a good doctor. Danger Bhai threatens all the men of Gokuldham society to get them to speak the truth. Iyer locks up Danger Bhai and his men inside the clubhouse and they try to break down the door. Later, Champaklal asks everyone to get things from their house that can be used as weapons. Inspector Panday and his team arrive on time and save Champaklal from Danger Bhai’s injection. Later, Danger Bhai asks Inspector Panday to arrest Dr Hathi for giving the wrong medicine to his brother. Abdul tells everyone how he hid Dr Hathi from Danger Bhai and called Inspector Panday to save Dr Hathi. Later, Dr Hathi tells Inspector Panday what actually happened with Danger Bhai’s brother, Chintamani. Chintamani’s kids tell everyone that Chintamani is okay and get to know that Dr. Hathi had nothing to do with Chintamani fainting. Later, all Gokuldham members talk to Chintamani and give him hope. Jethalal comes back to Gokuldham society and Bhide tells him what happened in the society when he was not there. Later, Chintamani comes to the Gokuldham society with another health problem.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Maheep sneakily place a scorpion in Elahi’s bag. Elahi returns home, unaware of the scorpion in her bag. On the other side, Amar arrives in time to prevent Elahi from reaching into her bag. Soon, Jordan bumps into Elahi and her bag falls. The scorpion comes out of the bag and lands on Jordan’s pants. However, Elahi witnesses it and saves Jordan from the attack. Soon, Elahi gets to know that it was Maheep, who had planned the drama to harm Elahi. The next morning, Elahi serves Jordan the first hearing and summons papers for their divorce. He becomes furious and drags Elahi to the hall. Jordan hands the divorce papers to Dolly, hinting at revealing the truth but ultimately covering it up, claiming they are his friend’s papers. Later, he warns Elahi that if she takes him to court, he will disclose everything to Dolly. Jahaan and Elahi pretend to be a couple in front of Dolly, who is suspicious of their relationship. Dolly wants to check if they sleep in the same room, so she sits in the hall. Consequently, Jahaan and Elahi are forced to spend the night inside Jahaan’s room. Jordan attempts various methods to make Dolly sleep to prevent Jahaan and Elahi from being together for long. Eventually, in desperation, he burns his own hand, leading to panic in the house. The next day, Dolly surprises the family by decorating the house for the anniversary celebration, revealing that she remembers the occasion. Everyone is shocked now as their plan has failed. In response, Jahaan suggests that Jordan and he should stick together throughout the party. This way, when Dolly mentions Elahi’s name, people will assume she’s referring to Jordan’s wife, not realizing she means Jahaan’s wife. Meanwhile, Maheep and Jordan have their own plan to reveal the truth to Dolly.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, saw Angad arranging a special surprise for Sahiba to profess his love for her. Unfortunately, their moment of joy gets interrupted by devastating news. Angad and Sahiba receive Garry’s body at the hospital and deliver the news of his death to Jasleen. Later, Jasleen makes a shocking demand to Akaal. Jasleen targets Sahiba for humiliating Garry and blames her for his death. Later, she asks Sahiba and Seerat to leave the house. Santosh asks Seerat to return home, but Angad urges her to let Seerat stay in the Brar Mansion. Later, Manbeer consoles Seerat and criticizes Sahiba. Akaal and Jabot decide to bestow the responsibility of the Brar house to Sahiba. Manbeer is shocked after learning it and opposes their decision. Jasleen protests against giving Sahiba the charge of the house and argues to get her property share. When no one pays her heed, she provokes Manbeer.

