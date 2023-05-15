Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (8 - 14 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Read to know the biggest twists of TV shows over the last week. We at IWMBuzz.com bring to you the twists in TV shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Udaariyaan and Teri Meri Doriyaan over the last week.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week saw dramatic high points and twists. The week started with Kavya finally losing her cool and leaving the Shah house after a fight with Vanraj. Vanraj got a shocker with Kavya leaving, and suffered a heart attack immediately. He was rushed to the hospital where Anupamaa was called. Anupamaa as usual, remained the stress absorber of the family and gave solace to the family. Vanraj wanted to meet Anupamaa, soon after he got conscious. On the other hand, Anupamaa got the opportunity of meeting great dance Guru Malti Devi, after she got shortlisted in the application sent by Kinjal. Anupamaa was excited about this development in her life. Vanraj got discharged and came home. However, he expressed his fear of death and took a promise from Anupamaa that she would take care of his parents if something would happen to him. Samar and Dimple’s wedding date got fixed. Anupamaa met Malti Devi and even ended up impressing her when she got the chance to perform before her. Anupamaa and Bhairavi gave a stunning dance act which prompted Malti Devi to give Anupamaa the offer of going with her to the USA under a three years contract.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week a big drama of Abhimanyu and Akshara deciding to fight for Abhir’s legal custody. All of it started with Manjiri wanting the custody of Abhir. Kairav later took special legal notice of Abhimanyu entitled to meet Abhir only as a doctor. This triggered Abhimanyu to wage a legal war. Akshara too accepted the challenge and vowed to fight it out and get her son’s custody. Both Akshara and Abhinav motivated each other to fight the legal battle. However, the bad financial condition of the Sharma family was brought out as a topic of debate during the meeting. Abhinav vowed to earn more for his family and for Abhir. He started to drive his cab again. Abhir got more attached to Abhimanyu and this did not go down well with Ruhi. Akshara gave consent for Abhir to go to Abhimanyu’s house to spend time. Abhir got drawn towards the big lavish house and all the rich gifts that Abhimanyu got for him. All of it made Ruhi jealous.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Shaurya getting into a revenge mode. He planned to insult Preeta and Palki, who is close to Rajveer. However, he was not successful in hurting Preeta. A business auction brought Karan and Rajveer face to face. Rajveer outsmarted Karan’s bid for the hotel and won the business deal for his company Mehta Enterprises. Shaurya was shown having a soft corner for Preeta. Preeta too felt the same kind of strong connection with Shaurya. Palki and Shaurya had an altercation before the Gurudwara when Shaurya and his friends created a nuisance with their loud music and drinking. The engagement preparations of Palki started and Rajveer and Preeta went there to lend their help. Rajveer and Palki had a close moment when they fell over each other with garland in hand.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Bhide getting tense on hearing about his friend’s daughter running away with a guy. He also got to know about Tapu and Sonu’s secret love proposal. Madhavi however refused to believe that Tapu and Sonu can be in love. Bhide sought Jethalal’s help and decided to tell him the shocking news of his son being in love. This brought a rift between Bhide and Jetha and the society members got intrigued to see the new development between them. All came to Jetha’s house and waited for Bhide to come and talk about it. Popatlal on the other hand, planned a dinner treat for all. However, Jetha remained clueless about what Bhide wanted to talk to him. He asked for Taarak’s help to find the reason.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week huge drama when Nehmat wanted to confess about the real reason for moving out of marriage from Ekam. Sartaj teased Nehmat for her complicated relationships. Jasmine was worried over Nehmat getting back to ruin her daughter Harleen’s life. Sartaj was unhappy with the wedding of Balbeer and Naaz. Jasmine stopped an intoxicated Nehmat from blurting out the truth. However, there was a big drama when Nehmat opened up about Naaz. Nehmat created a big scene, and Ekam felt bad for her. Naaz forced Rupi to give her her share of the property. Ekam got angry with Nehmat’s changed behaviour and rebuked her. When Ekam had an altercation with Nehmat, Sartaj came in to stop it. Sartaj asked the impertinent question of why he is getting affected by Nehmat’s behaviour.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week big drama with Sahiba finally drawing Seerat to attend the function of Garry and Shanaya. Seerat was shocked to see Garry propose to Shanaya. She understood his real intentions and wanted to expose him. The huge drama happened with Seerat and Sahiba finally exposing Garry amidst all present. The Brars reputation was at stake when Sahiba even provided proof to Garry being flirtatious. Angad was shocked by this development, slapped Garry and found him guilty. Angad ordered Garry to get out of his house. Sahiba wanted to leave the house when Angad stopped her from going out. Angad even ended up apologizing to Sahiba’s parents for all the mistrust. Sahiba felt bad for Angad’s broken feelings.

