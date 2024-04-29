Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (22 – 28 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama during the semifinal round of the Superstar Chef competition. There was a blender malfunction which reminded Anupamaa of the terrorist attack. She fainted owing to which she was disqualified from the contest. On the other hand, Anuj brought Shruti home. But he was incapable of handling Adhya’s panic attacks and her gullible mind. He got scared when he saw Adhya trying to kill herself. Anuj, was left with no option but to call Anupamaa home to take care of Adhya. Anupamaa did not know how to react, but agreed to go with Anuj. Shruti accepted the decision well, considering that the health of Adhya was important. However, Adhya behaved very badly with Anupamaa. On the other hand, Dimple ran away from the Shah house when Vanraj tried to get her married to another man. Dimple was waiting with Ansh for Tapish to return from his work assignment. However, on Tapish’s return, he brought her home and wanted to talk to Vanraj about their marriage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Charu’s love affair being exposed by Ruhi. Dadisa and the entire Poddar family reacted and blamed Abhira for encouraging Charu. Even Armaan was helpless when Sanjay burst out with yet another truth. He exposed the contractual marriage of Armaan and Abhira which created a bigger stir in the family. Dadisa asked Abhira to get out of the house. Armaan tried to explain the scenario of Akshara’s death which led to the marriage. However, Dadisa did not listen to anything. Abhira was forced to go out of the house. She was on the road, looking for a place to stay. On the other hand, Manish got to know that Ruhi was earlier in love with Armaan. He scolded Swarna for encouraging Ruhi. Armaan was not able to leave Abhira alone. He went in search of her and wanted to help her out.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Rajveer’s health deteriorating and the doctors in need of more blood. Karan put his life in danger by risking to give blood to Rajveer, not once but twice. We also saw Anshuman and his men trying to make a plan to kill Rajveer. Nidhi got angry at Shaurya as he went to see Preeta. Anshuman’s goons were all set to kill Rajveer who was being moved to the ICU. Rajveer got conscious and got angry at Karan. Shaurya planned to get Anshuman arrested, but himself got arrested. Karan lied to Nidhi about Shaurya being fine. Karan helped Preeta handle the bills of Rajveer. Shaurya injured himself and asked Nidhi to come to him. Nidhi believed that Karan deliberately did not bail out Shaurya. Nidhi did not allow Preeta to nurse Dadi when she got injured.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, big drama with Jethalal waiting to welcome Bawri at his shop. However, Bagha hoped that Bawri would not come. When Bawri came to the shop, Jetha argued with her. Pandey found it to be Jethalal’s misbehaviour with a girl and wanted to arrest him. Jethalal was angry that he had to be in jail because of Bawri. Jetha hid his jail incident with Chachaji and Iyer threatened to expose it. The ladies planned a shopping trip along with their husbands. However, Taarak could not go out with Anjali owing to his work. Jetha and Taarak tried to dissuade other men from going with their wives for shopping.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions, saw over the last week, big drama with Kailashi deciding to check it Bhola and Doree were the same. She asked Bhola to take bath in ice-cold water, in front of her. However, Nani with the help of Sattu distracted Kailashi by revealing Doree in front of her. Kailashi was sort of convinced that Bhola and Doree were different entities. However, she made a big plan to unearth the truth. Soon, Ganga found the body of Doree with her belongings. Neelu planted this trick and tried to corner Nani. Ganga worried about Doree and prayed to God. Nani told Mansi that Bhola was Doree and that Doree was alive. Neelu and Anand caught Doree and tried to kill her. They put an unconscious Doree into a sack bag and threw the bag in the cremation ground. Ganga who was there, sensed a child’s cry and went to see what was in the bag.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, over the last week, saw big drama with Akeer going missing from the merry-go-round that he was playing. Sahiba believed that he was taken by his secret friend and also blamed Angad to be the kidnapper. She halted Angad’s roka with Amanpreet and blamed him for Akeer going missing. Angad did not know what was happening. The police search started when Angad got to know from Sahiba that Akeer was his son. Soon Manbeer and Jasleen blamed Sahiba for keeping Angad and his family unaware of this big truth. Angad doubted Diljeet as he was trying to get big money. Later, the kidnapper wanted Sahiba and Angad to reach out to him and this made Diljeet upset. Diljeet also realized that both Angad and Sahiba loved each other even now, which could bring about the scenario of him having to go out of Sahiba and Akeer’s lives. Sahiba and Angad went on a search for Akeer in the jungle.

