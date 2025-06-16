Breakup Or Publicity Stunt? Known More About Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi’s Relationship

Popular actor Kushal Tandon left his fans and followers shocked as he announced his separation from his girlfriend Shivangi Joshi. The Barsatein actor posted a story on his Instagram handle and revealed that he and Shivangi Joshi are not together anymore, and also, the breakup happened four months ago. Later, the actor deleted his story, which left fans confused.

However, Kushal’s sudden breakup announcement and deleting the story later has sparked debate on the internet also because the actor posted this story just a day before Shivangi Joshi’s new show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season launch, which makes it look like a PR stunt, raising questions if the couple really broke up or this is just a publicity stunt. The speculation is also fueled as Kushal chose the day just before Shivangi Joshi’s new show launch to announce the breakup, though it has been almost five months now.

Kushal posted a couple of stories which he later deleted, leaving fans curious if he was intoxicated last night, noticing his behavior.

In one story, he wrote, “Me and Shivangi are not together any more, it’s been 4 months, so ya please make peace of it, much love, she is and she will always be a family.”

In the second, he said, “To all the people I love, jus wanted to say, me and Shivangi are not together any more, it’s been 5 months so yes.”

In the third, he wrote, “Jus for my people, coz I aww you, me and Shivangi are no more together it’s been more then 4 moths we are not together, I wish her love and property.”

Lastly, he expressed his happiness being single again and wrote, “Single and happy with no remorse.”

On the other hand, Shivangi has yet to react to this sudden announcement, leaving fans debating on the internet. However, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have unfollowed each other on Instagram, but they didn’t delete each other’s photos from their feed.

