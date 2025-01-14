COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Media calls out Vivian Dsena’s betrayal & Karan Veer Mehra’s character judgments

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 18‘, the media grilling intensifies, leaving a trail of scorched egos and reality checks. Vivian finds himself in the eye of a storm, with questions about his private life now laid bare for public consumption. The media presses him on whether he regrets exposing personal details and dealing with endless speculation. Vivian remains resolute, asserting that the chatter about his life existed even before the show, and it doesn’t bother him.

The heat turns up when Vivian’s loyalty is scrutinized. Once a friend of Karan for over a decade, his choice to ally with Karan’s rival, Avinash Mishra, raises eyebrows. His condemnation of Karan as a “ladies’ man” and a “non A-lister” sparks accusations of betrayal, leaving everyone questioning the depth of their friendship of 12 years. Vivian is also accused of playing the victim card following his fallout with Chum Darang, a move seen by some as a strategy rather than genuine hurt.

Eisha Singh, too, faces tough questions about her journey in the house. Accusations fly that she’s leaned heavily on the support of others rather than standing on her own, painting her as more of a gossip monger than a player. Rajat isn’t spared either, as his apparent lack of understanding of the power of relationships in the house comes under fire. Accused of overconfidence, he’s questioned on whether he’s relying solely on external bonds to claim victory. He fires back, challenging the notion by questioning why anyone would support him outside if he hadn’t built solid connections within the house.

Finally, Karan Veer Mehra is called out for assuming the role of moral judge, with the media demanding to know who granted him the authority to issue character verdicts on his fellow contestants. Will this media blitzkrieg turn in the tide in the favour of someone the viewers didn’t expect?