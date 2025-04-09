COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’: Sanika Amit on Mastering a Tamil accent for Radha

In today’s world, actors constantly take up challenges to make their characters feel real, and Sanika Amit is no exception. As Mangal Lakshmi continues to captivate audiences, Sanika embraced the challenge of portraying Radha, a Tamil-speaking woman, to bring depth to the current track. With Kartik (played by Shubham Dipta) suffering from memory loss and now married to Radha, she is determined to win back his love while protecting her home from Jiya’s schemes. To make her performance authentic, Sanika worked hard to perfect the Tamil accent and mannerisms, ensuring that Radha’s struggles and emotions resonate with the audience, making her character look even more real and relatable.

Sanika Amit, playing the role of Radha in COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, shares, “This transformation has been very interesting for me. Radha has that quirk, she brings comic relief to the character, and I get to express the role in a fun way. Her look is also very distinct—a typical South Indian appearance with a slightly darker complexion, making her appear almost unrecognizable from Lakshmi. But it was quite a challenge because playing a South Indian maid meant working on my accent and pronunciation. A huge part of embodying the character’s soul was perfecting her Tamil accent. I wanted it to feel effortless, not performative because language is more than just words—it carries emotion, culture, and identity. I even learned some prominent Tamil words like Maṉṉikkavum (Sorry) and Naṉṟi (Thank You) from different videos to make the character more authentic and catchier. Radha’s journey has just begun, and I’m excited to know what the audience thinks of her!”

In the current storyline, Kartik discovers the truth about Radha but chooses not to reveal to everyone that Radha is Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Jiya finds some pictures of Lakshmi and Kartik together on the terrace and wonders why those photos are there now. Later, Kartik and Lakshmi devise a plan to expose Jiya in front of the family.

